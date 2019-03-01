The Elite draw prolific performances from Allein Maliksi and Mac Belo to keep their playoff chances alive

Published 7:04 PM, March 01, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Blackwater returned to the winning track for the first time in a month after nosing out Columbian, 106-100, in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Friday, March 1.

Allein Maliksi and Mac Belo showed the way as the Elite, who last won a PBA game on January 30, snapped a four-game skid to improve to 2-6 and keep their playoff chances alive.

Maliksi put up 29 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists while Belo delivered 22 markers, 9 boards and 2 dimes to help Blackwater build a lead big enough to stave off Columbian's late comeback surge.

Down 92-100 with two minutes left, the Dyip managed to make it a one-possession game off an 8-2 spurt sparked by back-to-back triples from CJ Perez and Eric Camson, 100-102.

However, Columbian blew its opportunity of tying the score as Rashawn McCarthy committed a five-second inbound violation.

The Elite sealed the win with 4 straight free throws from Roi Sumang and Paul Desiderio.

Desiderio chimed in 12 points and 7 rebounds, Sumang had 11 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals while Rabeh Al-Hussaini chipped in 11 points and 4 rebounds in the win.

Perez finished with 22 points and 8 rebounds but the Dyip failed to make it two wins in a row as they slipped to 3-5.

McCarthy had 18 points, 7 assists, 4 rebounds and 3 steals while Glenn Khobuntin and Camson added 17 and 13 points, respectively, in the losing cause.

The Scores

Blackwater 106 - Maliksi 29, Belo 22, Desiderio 12, Sumang 11, Al-Hussaini 11, Javier 6, Banal 5, Sena 4, Digregorio 4, Jose 1, Tratter 1, Cortez 0, Alolino 0.

Columbian 100 - Perez 22, McCarthy 18, Khobuntin 17, Camson 13, Escoto 7, Corpuz 7, Calvo 5, Faundo 3, Cabrera 3, Agovida 2, Cahilig 0.

Quarters: 24-19, 51-50, 78-75, 106-100.

– Rappler.com