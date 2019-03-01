Calvin Abueva and Matthew Wright both submit 20-point outings as Phoenix ties Rain or Shine at the top of the standings

Published 9:51 PM, March 01, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Calvin Abueva dropped a monster double-double to lead Phoenix to a 94-80 win over Alaska and a share of the lead in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena on Friday, March 1.

Abueva put up team-highs of 21 points and 16 rebounds as Phoenix bagged its second straight victory to improve to 7-1 and tie Rain or Shine at the top of the standings.

It wasn't just Abueva, though, with Matthew Wright chiming in 20 points, RJ Jazul chalking up 18 points and Justin Chua delivering 11 points, 6 rebounds and 3 blocks in the win.

The Fuel Masters enjoyed a 51-40 lead at halftime and the Aces failed to put up a fight, getting buried by as large as 86-60 midway through the payoff period.

Jeron Teng had 23 points and 9 boards to pace Alaska, which still missed the services of usual starters Vic Manuel, Kevin Racal and JVee Casio as it dropped to 2-2.

Rookie MJ Ayaay had 13 points, Carl Bryan Cruz added 10 points while the returning Simon Enciso finished with 7 points and 8 assists in the losing effort.

The Scores

Phoenix 94 - Abueva 21, Wright 20, Jazul 18, Chua 11, Mallari 9, Perkins 6, Mendoza 4, Guevarra 3, Kramer 2, Revilla 0, Marcelo 0, Gamboa 0, Napoles 0, Dennison 0.

Alaska 80 - Teng 23, Ayaay 13, Cruz 10, Pascual 8, Enciso 7, Exciminiano 6, Banchero 4, Galliguez 4, Baclao 3, Thoss 2, Andrada 0.

Quarters: 29-22, 51-40, 74-53, 94-80.

– Rappler.com