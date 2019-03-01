A bum stomach hardly bothers 'The Beast' as Phoenix claims a share of the lead in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup

Published 11:20 PM, March 01, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Not even food poisoning could prevent Calvin Abueva from posting his usual numbers as Phoenix claimed a share of the lead in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup.

Abueva chalked up team-highs of 21 points and 16 rebounds to propel Phoenix to a 94-80 shellacking of Alaska on Friday, March 1 – tying Rain or Shine at the top of the standings with identical 7-1 records.

"Grabe tiyan ko," Abueva told reporters after the game. "Sa kinain kong talaba kaya masiyadong ano, naging maselan pero okay naman ako, 'di sumumpong sa court."

(My stomach has been bothering me. I ate oysters and my body didn't take them well. Luckily, my stomach didn't act up when I was on the court.)

Abueva was hardly bothered by his bum stomach as he attacked the basket with reckless abandon – drawing a game-high 9 fouls – and tallying a plus minus of +13 in nearly 26 minutes of play.

He shot a decent 5-of-11 clip from the field, burying 3 of his 4 three-pointers and 8 of his 14 free throw attempts.

Interestingly, it was Abueva's first win against his former team.

"Siyempre bumawi, pero siyempre pagkakabawi namin 'di sila kumpleto. Kumbaga mas naging agresibo lang kami dahil sa kulang kulang sila kasi 'pag kami napagod, may papalit sa amin sa bench, sa kanila kaunti lang rotation nila."

(We just bounced back but we still have to acknowledge that they weren't complete. We were just more aggressive because they were undermanned. We had more backup on the bench while they had a short rotation.)

Abueva expects to recover soon as Phoenix braces for a tough schedule against Magnolia, Barangay Ginebra and San Miguel to end the elimination round.

"[I]to mga matataas na team, kailangan rin manalo kami, 'di puwedeng pabayaan 'to at dapat ma-sustain namin ang wins," Abueva said.



(These are some of the best teams. We need to win against them. We should't be complacent so we can sustain our winning ways.) – Rappler.com