Published 7:19 PM, March 03, 2019

ANTIPOLO CITY, Phililppines – TNT puffed enough gas in the endgame and snapped Rain or Shine's five-game winning streak, 100-92, in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup at the Ynares Center here on Sunday, March 3.

Returning Gilas Pilipinas cogs Jayson Castro and Troy Rosario provided the big lift as the KaTropa fended off the Elasto Painters' late surge to win their second straight and improve to 4-3.

Fresh from helping the Philippines reach the FIBA World Cup, Castro flirted with a triple-double of 20 points, 10 assists and 7 rebounds while Rosario chalked up 20 markers and 6 boards.

TNT enjoyed a lead as big as 17 points midway through the payoff period, 91-74, before Rain or Shine unloaded a 17-4 run powered by James Yap and rookie Jjay Alejandro to narrow the gap to 4, 95-91.

However, that was the closest the Elasto Painters would get as Castro essentially sealed the win for the KaTropa by knocking down his freebies with 28 seconds remaining.

Jericho Cruz chipped in 15 points, Ryan Reyes had 10 points, 4 blocks, 4 assists and 3 steals and Don Trollano added 7 points in the win.

Jay Washington made his presence felt in his first game back in a TNT jersey with 6 points and 7 rebounds, incidentally, against his former team Rain or Shine.

Yap finished with 18 points while Maverick Ahanmisi delivered 14 points and 7 rebounds for the Elasto Painters, who dropped to 2nd place behind a 7-2 card.

Alejando and Ed Daquioag each had 11 points while Javee Mocon put up 10 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 blocks in the losing cause.

The Scores

TNT 100 – Castro 20, Rosario 20, Cruz 15, Reyes 10, Trollano 7, Washigton 6, Taha 6, Heruela 6, Williams 5, Semerad 3, Carey 2.

Rain or Shine 92 – Yap 18, Ahanmisi 14, Daquioag 11, Alejandro 11, Mocon 10, Ponferada 7, Rosales 6, Belga 6, Torres 3, Borboran 2, Maiquez 2, Nambatac 2, Norwood 0, Onwubere 0.

Quarters: 23-20, 56-39, 75-65, 100-92.

– Rappler.com