Still playing minus some key players, the Aces punch the Gin Kings right in the mouth en route to the blowout win

Published 9:48 PM, March 03, 2019

ANTIPOLO CITY, Philippines – Alaska barely missed some of its key players as it gave Barangay Ginebra a 104-78 shellacking in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup at the Ynares Center here on Sunday, March 3.

Still without Vic Manuel, Kevin Racal and JVee Casio, the Aces banked on their backcourt pair of Simon Enciso and Chris Banchero to rebound from a loss and hike their record to 3-2.

Enciso put up 23 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds while Banchero finished with 20 points, 8 assists and 6 rebounds as Alaska broke the game wide open as early as the first half.

Leading 27-19 after the maiden period and with the Gin Kings still within shouting distance, the Aces pulled away for good in the 2nd quarter and enjoyed a 52-34 lead by halftime.

Ginebra failed to put up a fight as Alaska's lead grew to as large as 30 points, 95-65, in the 4th.

Carl Bryan Cruz and Ping Exciminiano finished with 12 points apiece, MJ Ayaay had 9 points and 7 boards while Sonny Thoss and Jake Pascual added 8 points and 6 rebounds each in the win.

Japeth Aguilar was stellar on both ends of the floor with 17 points, 11 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 blocks but his all-around numbers could not prevent the Gin Kings from falling to 3-3.

Making their presence felt in the loss are Greg Slaughter, who had 15 points and 14 rebounds, and Scottie Thompson, who chalked up 15 points and 6 rebounds.

The Scores

Alaska 104 – Enciso 23, Banchero 20, Cruz 12, Exciminiano 12, Ayaay 9, Pascual 8, Thoss 8, Teng 7, Galliguez 5, Andrada 0, Baclao 0.

Ginebra 78 – Aguilar 17, Thompson 15, Slaughter 15, Tenorio 11, Caguioa 7, Dela Cruz 4, Ferrer 3, Mariano 2, Mercado 2, Devance 2, Caperal 0, Chan 0.

Quarters: 27-19, 52-34, 80-63, 104-78

– Rappler.com