The Barangay Ginebra coach goes straight into the locker room after Simon Enciso drills in a three-pointer at the buzzer in Alaska's blowout win

Published 12:16 AM, March 04, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – No disrespect meant.

Alex Compton clarified that Alaska only wanted to strengthen its quotient in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup after a late triple in its 104-78 beating of Barangay Ginebra left Tim Cone fuming.

Cone went straight into the locker room in frustration as Simon Enciso drilled in a three-pointer at the buzzer even with Alaska already assured of the victory.

But Compton said he and the team are only avoiding the scenario of not making the playoffs just because of the quotient system, just like what happened in the 2017 Commissioner's Cup.

Tied with Phoenix and NorthPort at 4-7 for the last two quarterfinals slots, Alaska missed the playoffs due to an inferior quotient.

"You guys remember the really bad year we had where we lost 14 straight? Just hurts to bring it up. We started out 4 and 0. In one of those games, we were blowing GlobalPort out and I told the guys don't shoot," he narrated.



"There's a quotient system and then we lost 8 straight and we didn't make the playoffs because we had a layup and I told them, 'Don't take it.' And we didn't make the playoffs."

"And that was my fault. We actually, literally lost because we didn't make that play and we didn't make the playoffs."



Compton added it is just how the way the league works with the quotient system put into place to break ties.

"When teams score on us at the buzzer when we're getting killed – which has happened – I [am] taking it, I'm not offended. I would've been offended probably 3 or 4 years ago," he said.

"I don't wanna miss the playoffs because I honored a tradition that nobody else in the league honors." – Rappler.com