Six players breach double figures as CEU joins San Beda and San Sebastian at the top of the standings in the Foundation Group

Published 7:25 AM, March 05, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Centro Escolar University bamboozled Perpetual, 90-65, to take joint leadership in the Foundation Group of the 2019 PBA D-League on Monday, March 4, at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Senegalese slotman Maodo Malick Diouf led the Scorpions with 12 points, 18 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks as he set the tone when they grabbed an early 24-12 lead.

It was all CEU from there as 5 other players notched double-digits for its second consecutive win.

John Rojas topscored for CEU with 14 points and 4 rebounds off the bench, while Tyron Chan chimed in 12 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists.

Rich Guinitaran and Christian Uri combined for 24 as Judel Fuentes collected 11 points and four boards in the win.

"I commend my coaches for scouting Perpetual well. We're able to anticipate what they are doing and the coaches prepared our players well," remarked coach Derrick Pumaren.

"We were able to defend them and everything we did, it all starts from our defense."

Perpetual still fought back from a 26-point deficit, 68-42, in the 3rd frame as Ben Adamos' triple sliced the lead down to 17, 73-56 in the final 7:21.

However, Rojas was quick to retort as he triggered a 12-2 tear that brought the lead back to 27, 85-58, in the final 3 minutes.

CEU joined fellow unbeaten squads Metropac-San Beda and Valencia City Bukidnon-SSCR at the top of the standings in the Foundation Group.

Perpetual, meanwhile, remained in the hunt for its elusive breakthrough win through two games.

Edgar Charcos paced the Altas with 17 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists while Jeffer Egan got 13.

Meanwhile, Diliman College-Gerry's Grill scored its first win with an emphatic 88-51 victory over The Masterpiece Clothing-Trinity University of Asia.

Kevin Gandjeto was a force to be reckoned with for the Blue Dragons, uncorking 21 points – 17 of which coming in the first half pullaway – to go with 11 rebounds and 2 blocks.

It was all Diliman-Gerry's from the get-go as it started off hot, 16-4 and refused to step on the brake as it grabbed a 21-point advantage, 45-21, late in the 2nd quarter.

"For the past week and a half, we just concentrated on our execution, on defense and offense," said coach Rensy Bajar as his side went on a 39% shooting from the field.

Joseph Brutas contributed 12 points and 4 boards, Paolo Balagtas tallied a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds and Jeramer Cabanag poured in 11 points, 6 boards and 4 assists in the 37-point blowout victory.

The battle of the boards was all Blue Dragons as they hauled down 66 rebounds to the White Stallions' 47.

That allowed Diliman-Gerry's to improve to a 1-1 record in the Foundation Group as The Masterpiece-Trinity stayed winless through two outings.

Michael Canete paced the White Stallions with his 15 points and 9 rebounds.

The Scores

CEU vs Perpetual

CEU 90 – Rojas 14, Diouf 12, Chan 12, Guinitaran 12, Uri 12, Fuentes 11, Ke. Caballero 7, Intic 6, Lisbo 4, Diaz 0, Formento 0, Ko. Caballero 0, Pamaran 0, David 0, Abastillas 0.

PERPETUAL 65 – Charcos 17, Egan 13, Razon 8, Adamos 7, Guissani 5, Peralta 4, Sese 3, Martel 2, Tamayo 2, Solis 2, Lanoy 2, Aurin 0, Pasia 0, Pido 0.

Quarters: 27-19, 51-38, 70-52, 90-65.

Diliman College vs Trinity University

Diliman College 88 – Gandjeto 21, Brutas 12, Balagtas 12, Cabanag 11, Torrado 8, Mahari 5, Bonsubre 4, Darang 4, Coquia 3, Bauzon 2, Salazar 2, Brill 2, Melendez 0, Sombero 0.

Trinity University 51 – Canete 15, Balucanag 9, Montero 7, Villoria 6, Biteng 3, Dela Cruz 3, Matias 3, Reyes 2, Albarico 2, Abanes 1, Mandreza 0, Ortega 0, Nidoy 0, De Guzman 0, Collado 0.

Quarters: 29-11, 47-25, 73-43, 88-51.

– Rappler.com