'Our mindset in this game is to gauge where we are,' says UST coach Aldin Ayo as his Tigers stun UAAP champion Ateneo Blue Eagles

Published 9:28 PM, March 07, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The UST Growling Tigers took advantage of an undermanned Cignal-Ateneo Blue Eagles for a 112-98 come-from-behind victory in the 2019 PBA D-League at the Ynares Sports Arena on Thursday, March 7.

Lightning-quick rookie Mark Nonoy shone bright against some of the country’s best collegiate defenders, leading UST with 23 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists and a steal.

Fellow hotshot prospect Rhenz Abando also sizzled with 21 markers on a 6-of-9 (67%) shooting from downtown.

UST coach Aldin Ayo, who won titles both in the UAAP and the NCAA, was pleased with his wards’ efforts in the blowout against the reigning two-time UAAP champs.

"Our mindset in this game is to gauge where we are," said Ayo "[Ateneo] is the best collegiate team with us, so we just want to measure how we stand up against them. Good thing the kids played well."

Soulemane Chabi Yo rounded out the young guns with 20 points and 9 boards while veteran guard Renzo Subido added 15 markers on 5 treys.

Missing Kouame

Big men Raffy Verano and Isaac Go combined for 24 markers to compensate for the loss of Angelo Kouame, who was unavailable likely due to school commitments.

Mike Nieto came out of nowhere with a 14-point, 13-board double-double off the bench while Thirdy Ravena added 10 points and 5 assists in just 12 minutes on the floor.

The Growling Tigers shot 19-of-44 (43%) from three-point range as they easily overturned a 15-point deficit in the 2nd quarter and went on to take the 14-point win.

Scrappy defender Gian Mamuyac flexed his offensive chops in the loss, leading Ateneo with 18 points off the bench on a 5-of-10 (50%) clip and a perfect 6-of-6 from the line.

CSB, St Clare triumph

In the following game, the Go for Gold-CSB Scratchers kept the Family Mart-Enderun Titans at bay, 78-69, for a breakthrough win in the new D-League season.

The high-flying Justin Gutang sparked the Scratchers with 23 points on a 10-of-16 (63%) shooting with 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals and a block.

Kendrix Belgica added 14 markers, 6 boards and 2 swats while highly-touted reinforcement Roosevelt Adams chipped in an 11-point, 12-board double-double.

Go for Gold coach Charles Tiu admits that his team is still a work-in-progress after snapping a two-game skid.

“We’re happy that we finally won. We’ve been struggling and the team hasn’t been playing well,” he said after the game. “We played a bit better but they didn’t play with their best player and we barely beat them.”

Marvin Hayes registered 13 points and 11 rebounds in the losing cause for the Titans.

Earlier, the St Clare Saints-Virtual Reality outlasted a talented Che’lu Revellers side, 82-77.

Junjie Hallare led the reigning NAASCU kings with 19 points, 6 steals and 5 rebounds. Malian big man Mohammed Pare chipped in a 10-point, 16-board double-double while Irven Palencia added 13 markers.

Jhaps Bautista paced Che’lu with 16 points while CESAFI MVP Rey Suerte and Chris Dumapig each churned out 14 markers in the loss.

The Scores

First Game:

St. Clare 82 – Hallare 19, Palencia 13, Pare 10, Ambuludto 9, Fontanilla 9, Santos 8, Lunor 6, Rivera 6, Rubio 2.

Che’lu 77 – Bautista 16, Dumapig 14, Suerte 14, Collado 7, Manganti 6, R. Manalang 4, Taganas 4, Gabo 4, P. Manalang 2, Bringas 2, Chua 0.

Quarters: 17-16, 44-36, 60-60, 82-77.

Second Game:

UST 112 – Nonoy 23, Abando 21, Chabi Yo 20, Subido 15, Lee 7, Concepcion 7, Ando 7, Paraiso 6, Bataller 2, Pangilinan 2, Mahinay 0.

Cignal-Ateneo 98 – Mamuyac 18, Mi. Nieto 14, Verano 13, Go 11, Ravena 10, Wong 10, Ma. Nieto 7, Berjay 7, Tio 5, Andrade 2, Daves 1, Credo 0.

Quarters: 21-32, 52-52, 83-74, 112-98.

Third Game:

Go for Gold-CSB 78 - Gutang 23, Belgica 14, Naboa 12, Adams 11, Haruna 9, Pili 3, Dixon 3, Pangalangan 3, Young 0, Pasturan 0, Nayve 0.

Family Mart-Enderun 69 -- Hayes 13, Vidal 11, Dela Cruz 11, Gotladera 10, Sacundo 8, Gatdula 7, Dungan 5, Nunez 2, Presbitero 2, Tancioco 0, Oebanda 0, Mariano 0.

Quarters: 15-12, 38-35, 56-47, 78-69.

– Rappler.com