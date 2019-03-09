Failing to protect a significant lead, NorthPort crashes to its fourth straight loss

Published 12:10 PM, March 09, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Sean Anthony insisted that the referees' calls should be no excuse after NorthPort absorbed another heartbreaking loss in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup.

Fresh from its controversial defeat to Phoenix, NorthPort failed to get over the hump as it wasted a significant lead in regulation en route to a 123-126 double overtime loss to Meralco on Friday, March 8.

"We got to string some wins together, don't use calls or anything as an excuse. We got to pull out wins ourselves," said Anthony, who finished with 31 points, 16 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals.

"We had our opportunities. We were up 6 in both the last couple minutes of the 4th and last couple minutes of the first overtime. We gave up offensive rebounds. It was our game and we gave it away."

The Batang Pier held a comfortable six-point lead in regulation and were only 30 seconds away from snapping their three-game skid before the Bolts scored 6 straight points to force an extra period.

That almost didn't happen after Anthony hauled down a defensive rebound with 13 seconds left before he was seemingly fouled by Chris Newsome.

But instead of what Anthony and the rest of NorthPort contested was a foul, the referees called for a jump ball.

Newsome then ended up winning the tip and his missed three-pointer was cleaned up by Cliff Hodge to trim Meralco's deficit to just 2 points, 104-106.

Anthony then committed a turnover as Nico Salva stole the ball in the final 5 seconds, paving the way for Newsome's overtime-forcing alley-oop bucket.

NorthPort also held the upper hand in extra period but fizzled out as Meralco forced a second overtime and eventually won the match.

Anthony kept mum on the crucial call, opting not to comment whether it should have been a foul rather than a jump ball.

"I guess I'll go to the Commissioner's Office and explain to me their side," he said.

Dropping their fourth straight game, the do-it-all forward just wants NorthPort to move on, especially since it has reigning four-time All-Filipino champion San Miguel as its next assignment.

"We got a quick turnaround. SMB this Sunday. Go straight to the eyes back, do some recovery work, scout them on TV, get ready for Sunday."

NorthPort and San Miguel battle at Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, March 10. – Rappler.com