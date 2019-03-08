Seven players finish in double figures as the Beermen claim their third straight win

Published 10:10 PM, March 08, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – San Miguel shot the lights out from deep en route to a wire-to-wire 121-111 shellacking of NLEX in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Friday, March 8.

Although playing their first game in almost a month, the Beermen did not need to warm up as they caught fire from the get-go and buried 20 three-pointers to clinch their third straight win and improve to 5-3.

San Miguel knocked down 6 triples in the maiden period for a blistering 28-4 start and never looked back. It shot a scintillating 47% off its 43 three-point attempts.

The Beermen utterly dominated the outside battle that even June Mar Fajardo joined the three-point party, splashing a trey in the middle of their first-quarter assault.

Fajardo then did most of his work inside as he finished with a game-high 27 points to go with 13 rebounds and 2 assists to lead 6 other San Miguel players in double figures.

Alex Cabagnot finished with 18 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals while Arwind Santos fired 17 points off 4 triple to go with 6 rebounds, 5 asssists, 4 steals and 2 blocks in the win.

Marcio Lassiter sank 4 treys to chalk up 16 points, Terrence Romeo had 14 points and Von Pessumal and Chris Ross conjoined for 7 triples to deliver 12 points apiece for the Beermen.

Seven players also breached twin digits for the Road Warriors but they failed to overcome their lethargic start as they fell to 2-5.

JR Quiñahan had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Juami Tiongson added 16 points and 13 assists while Poy Erram chipped in 16 points in the losing effort. – Rappler.com