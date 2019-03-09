The KaTropa clinch their third straight triumph and push the Elite on the brink of elimination

Published 6:49 PM, March 09, 2019

ANTIPOLO CITY, Philippines – TNT showed no mercy after dealing Blackwater a 127-89 annihilation in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup at the Ynares Center here on Saturday, March 9.

Roger Pogoy caught fire for 28 points on a healthy 13-of-17 clip on top of 6 rebounds and 4 assists to lead 4 other players in double figures as the KaTropa cruised to their third straight win to raise their record to 5-3.

Sitting out the last game due to an illness, the third-year guard made up for lost time by erupting for 10 straight points early in the payoff period to give TNT a comfortable 104-72 advantage.

The KaTropa scored another 12 straight points after to enjoy a 116-72 cushion – their largest of the game.

Jericho Cruz chalked up 20 points, 9 assists, 4 rebounds and 2 steals while Troy Rosario and Ryan Reyes added 17 and 14 points, respectively, in the rousing victory that saw TNT shoot a remarkable 57% from the field.

Also making their presence felt for the KaTropa were Don Trollano and Tony Semerad, who had 11 and 9 points, respectively.

Mike Digregorio fired 20 points but lacked help from his teammates as the Elite got virtually eliminated from playoff contention with a dismal 2-7 record.

Allein Maliksi was the only other Blackwater player in twin digits with 13 markers.

The Scores

TNT 127 – Pogoy 28, Cruz 20, Rosario 17, Reyes 14, Trollano 11, Semerad 9, Taha 8, Heruela 6, Casino 5, Carey 4, Williams 2, Castro 2, Bono 1.

Blackwater 89 – Digregorio 20, Maliksi 13, Banal 9, Al-Hussaini 8, Belo 8, Sena 6, Jose 6, Desiderio 5, Sumang 4, Javier 4, Dario 3, Cortez 2, Tratter 1, Eriobu 0.

Quarters: 19-11, 56-45, 90-72, 127-89.

– Rappler.com