The KaTropa now hold the longest unanswered run to start a quarter in PBA history

Published 8:04 PM, March 09, 2019

ANTIPOLO CITY, Philippines – Talk about a dominant win.

TNT established new PBA records after shredding Blackwater to pieces in a 127-89 triumph in the 2019 Philippine Cup on Saturday, March 9.

The KaTropa now hold the longest run to start a quarter in league history after erupting for 26 unanswered points at the beginning of the final frame to enjoy a 116-72 advantage.

In the hopes to stop the bleeding, the Elite called for two timeouts in between but to no avail as they scored their first bucket of the 4th quarter with only 4:48 minutes remaining.

But TNT's scorching run went beyond that.

The KaTropa ended the 3rd period with a 5-0 spurt, making it a total of 31 unanswered points.

That now ranks 2nd for most unanswered points in PBA history next to Barangay Ginebra's record of 32 set during Game 5 of the 1991 First Conference finals against Shell.

TNT also equalled Blackwater's worst beatdown in franchise history set by Rain or Shine in the 2015 Governors' Cup. – Rappler.com