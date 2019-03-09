Ian Sangalang and Paul Lee conspire for 44 points, 22 rebounds and 10 assists as the Hotshots bag their second victory

Published 9:19 PM, March 09, 2019

ANTIPOLO CITY, Philippines – Ian Sangalang and Paul Lee formed a deadly one-two punch as Magnolia obliterated Alaska, 103-86, in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup at the Ynares Center here on Saturday, March 9.

Sangalang finished with a team-high 24 points, 14 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 blocks while Lee had 20 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists off the bench to fuel the Hotshots back to the winning track.

Winning only one of its first 5 outings, Magnolia hiked its record to 2-4 to remain in good standings in the playoff race.

It was a nip-and-tuck battle following a 27-all deadlock after the maiden period before the Hotshots broke the game wide open as they headed into halftime with a 54-42 lead.

The Aces managed to shave their deficit to 8 points off back-to-back MJ Ayaay buckets with 7 minutes left in the payoff period, 76-84, but that was the closest they could get.

It was not just Sangalang and Lee, though, with 3 other players posting double figures in points.

Mark Barroca had 19 points, 5 steals, 4 rebounds and 4 assists, Rodney Brondial chipped in 12 points and 10 rebounds while Jio Jalalon added 12 points and 3 steals in the win.

Chris Banchero erupted for a game-high 26 points – 21 coming in the first half – with 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals only to witness the Aces fall to a 3-3 record.

Jeron Teng chalked up 17 points and 12 rebounds while Ping Exciminiano tallied 13 points, 4 rebounds, 3 blocks and 2 steals in the losing effort. – Rappler.com