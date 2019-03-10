June Mar Fajardo plays a near-perfect game as San Miguel escapes NorthPort for its fourth straight win

Published 7:06 PM, March 10, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – June Mar Fajardo just couldn't miss as he propelled San Miguel past NorthPort, 113-107, in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, March 10.

The reigning five-time MVP shot a near-perfect 14-of-15 from the field to finish with 40 points and 19 rebounds, paving the way for the Beermen to bag their fourth straight win and virtually clinch a quarterfinals berth behind a 6-3 record.

It was not just on the scoring and rebounding departments Fajardo shone as he dished out the last of his 3 assists for a Chris Ross triple that settled the score and closed all doors on any Batang Pier comeback.

With NorthPort still within striking distance at 107-110, the Cebuano giant attracted the defense before kicking it out for a Ross three-pointer with only 12 seconds remaining.

Terrence Romeo backstopped Fajardo with 23 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists, Marcio Lassiter chipped in 15 points while Ross chalked up 9 points, 7 assists, 4 rebounds and 2 steals.

San Miguel veteran Arwind Santos, who had 11 points, 9 rebounds and 1 block, had a night to remember for himself as he became only the eighth player in league history to record 800 blocks.

The 37-year-old joined legends Mon Fernandez, Abet Guidaben, Philip Cezar, Benjie Paras, Jerry Codiñera, Marlou Aquino and Manny Victorino.

On the other hand, Mo Tautuaa saw his career-high 28 points go to waste after NorthPort crashed to its fifth straight loss for a 2-5 card. He also finished with 13 rebounds and 2 steals.

Sean Anthony had 16 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists, Robert Bolick churned out 12 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists while Stanley Pringle had 10 points, 9 assists, 8 rebounds and 3 steals in the losing effort. – Rappler.com