The Ginebra veteran has not missed a game since he was drafted in 2006 and could eclipse legend Alvin Patrimonio for most consecutive games played in the pro league

Published 7:30 AM, March 11, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – LA Tenorio has tied legend Alvin Patriomonio's record for most consecutive games played in PBA history and he has no plans of stopping soon.

The veteran playmaker looks to seize the PBA's Iron Man crown after seeing action in his 596th straight game following Barangay Ginebra's 100-97 win over Phoenix in the 2019 Philippine Cup on Sunday, March 10.

Since he was tabbed fourth overall by San Miguel in the 2006 draft, Tenorio has not missed a game, further proving his impeccable endurance.

"Para sa'kin, malaking achievement 'to kasi lahat ng pinaghirapan ko throughout my career, not only in the PBA, but also in high school, college, pinaghandaan ko para maging professional athlete," Tenorio said.



(This is a big achievement for me because the things I went through not just in the PBA but also in high school and college, I worked hard for to become a professional athlete.)

"All the hard work, the discipline, all the sacrifices nagbubunga. Siyempre sana 'di naman matapos dito," he added. "Doesn't matter anong number na as long as I can play, I'll play."

(All the hard work, the discipline, all the sacrifices, they all paid off. I hope it doesn't end here. It doesn't matter how many games I've already played, as long as I can play, I'll play.)

Tenorio's streak goes beyond his illustrious PBA career.

As far as the 34-year-old can remember, the last time he sat a game out was when he suffered a fractured hand as a member of the Ateneo Blue Eagles during the 2002 UAAP season.

Returning in the Final Four, Tenorio helped Ateneo overcome a twice-to-beat disadvantage against UE before playing a key role in toppling La Salle in the finals for the UAAP crown.

"That was the last time na naalala ko na nagpahinga ako. Practices, games, 'yun 'yung naaalala ko. Wala na akong naaalala," he said.

(That was the last time I remember that I took a rest. Practices, games, that's the last time I remember.)

While Tenorio's longevity and ability to remain in top shape are traits other players aspire for, he said there is no secret behind it all.

"Kahit ako, iniisip ko kung ano ba 'yung ginagawa kong tama. Hindi ko rin ma-figure out eh," he explained.

(Even me, I think about what are the right things I'm doing. I still haven't figured out what.)

"Basta ginagawa ko lang kung ano 'yung nagwo-work sa akin every day. 'Ay ito yung nagwo-work sa akin.' Kung anong kailangan kainin na nagwo-work sa akin, 'yun ang ginagawa ko."

(I just do what works for me every day. I do what works for me and I eat what works for me.)

Tenorio even bared that he is not as healthy as he seems.

"I'm high cholesterol, high uric (acid) so 'di ko rin alam kung bakit 'di ba. So taking care of body lang."

(I have high cholesterol and high uric acid levels so I really don't know how I'm doing it. It's all about taking care of your body.)

"Gumigimik din naman ako, lumalabas din naman ako, meron din akong happening 'di ba. Normal na tao rin but again, it's how you manage your body," he added.

(I party, I go out, I have other things outside basketball. I'm just like a normal person. But again, it's how you manage your body.)

As he becomes the PBA's new titleholder when Ginebra locks horns against Magnolia at the Araneta Coliseum next Sunday, March 17, Tenorio hopes to leave a mark in the league in being a professional.

"Hopefully 'yung legacy na maiiwan ko dito sa basketball or dito sa PBA or dito sa profession natin is maging inspirasyon, especially sa aspiring basketball players, na para makarating sa ganitong sitwasyon, it takes a lot of hard work, sacrifice and discipline."

(Hopefully the legacy that I will leave here in the PBA or in our profession will serve as an inspiration, especially to aspiring basketball players, that it takes a lot of hard work, sacrifice and discipline to reach this stage.) – Rappler.com