Sean Manganti overcomes a cold 1st half to emerge as Che'lu's topscorer

Published 6:36 PM, March 12, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Che'lu Bar and Grill Revellers proved too talented for the Batangas-EAC Generals after an 89-63 drubbing in the PBA D-League at the Paco Arena on Tuesday, March 12.

Sean Manganti overcame a cold 1st half and dropped 14 of his team-high 20 points in the latter two quarters with 4 rebounds and 2 assists. Bruiser Jessie Collado dominated as well with a 19-marker, 12-board double-double in the win.

"Sabi ko naman sa kanila, 'di porket talented kayo, may experience tayo, guaranteed na mananalo tayo," head coach Stevenson Tiu said. "We have to work every game, kahit sino pang team 'yan. At least, nagbunga naman 'yung session namin sa last two practices kahit papaano."

(I told them, just because you're talented and we're experienced, it doesn't mean we're guaranteed a win. We have to work every game, no matter what team we face. At least, our sessions in the last two practices paid off.)

After a 7-0 run to end the 1st half up 14, Manganti helped spark a new 19-1 pileup in the 3rd to make it a 32-point burial, 60-28, with 6:09 left in the frame.

The Revellers' charge peaked at a 34-point lead, 83-49, after a pair of Chris Dumapig free-throws with 4:05 left in regulation.

Kyle Carlos paced EAC with 13 points, while Clark Derige added 11 markers as the only players in double-digit scoring.

In the first game, the Perpetual Help Altas bested the Diliman College-Gerry's Grill Blue Dragons, 71-65, for their breakthrough win in the Foundation Group.

Jefner Egan led all scorers with 25 points and 3 rebounds, while Tonton Peralta added 13 markers off the bench.

"I thought we did very well in the first half because of our defense and I think that propelled us in our offense. But in the 3rd quarter, it was a simple collapse on our part," coach Frankie Lim admitted.

The Altas zoomed past the Blue Dragons early, taking a 17-4 lead which turned to a 14-point advantage, 38-24 at the half.

But Diliman-Gerry's waged back in the game to knot the score at 50 entering the 4th period.

Still, Perpetual was more than ready to retort, with Razon drilling the lead-swinging trey, 62-61, with 4:09 remaining as Peralta and Egan put the finishing touches in the win.

Beninese bruiser Kevin Gandjeto fired 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Blue Dragons as they fell to 1-2 in the Foundation Group.

The Scores:

First Game:

Perpetual 71 - Egan 25, Peralta 13, Razon 12, Charcos 8, Adamos 6, Solis 4, Lanoy 2, Pasia 1, Sese 0, Tamayo 0, Pido 0, Martel 0, Guissani 0.

Diliman-Gerry's 65 - Gandjeto 20, Cabanag 17, Bauzon 8, Brutas 7, Torrado 4, Mahari 4, Darang 3, Balagtas 2, Salazar 0, Bonsubre 0, Melendez 0, Coquia 0.

Quarters: 19-10, 38-24, 50-50, 71-65.

Second Game:

Che'lu 89 - Manganti 20, Collado 19, Dumapig 13, Bautista 10, Suerte 7, Manalang, P. 6, Gabo 5, Bringas 4, Ng 3, Viernes 2, Chua 0, Manalang, R. 0.

Batangas-EAC 63 - Carlos 13, Derige 11, Amogues 7, Tampoc 6, Taywan 5, Mendoza, E. 5, Martin 5, Cadua 5, Dela Pena 2, Boffa 2, Maguliano 1, Mendoza, J. 1, Corrilla 0, Estacio 0, Oppong 0.

Quarters: 23-17, 41-27, 71-42, 89-63.

– Rappler.com