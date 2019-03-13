Magnolia bags back-to-back wins for the first time in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup with a demolition of Columbian

Published 7:08 PM, March 13, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Magnolia picked up back-to-back wins for the first time in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup following a 109-83 shellacking of Columbian at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, March 13.

Ian Sangalang put up 16 points, 6 rebounds and 1 block to lead 3 other players in twin digits as the Hotshots bolstered their playoff chances by improving to 3-4.

While Sangalang delivered the finishing touches, it was the seldom-used Aldrech Ramos who sparked Magnolia's first-half assault by scoring all of his 10 points in the first two quarters.

The Hotshots enjoyed a 48-38 halftime advantage and never looked back, stretching their lead to as large as 28 points, 109-81.

Mark Barroca finished with 14 points and 6 assists, Rome dela Rosa chipped in 12 points and 7 rebounds as all but two of Magnolia's 15 players made their presence felt in the scoring department.

Rodney Brondial and Jio Jalalon each had points and combined for 11 boards and Kyle Pascual contributed 8 points in the win.

Rashawn McCarthy delivered 19 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists but the Dyip failed to sustain their winning ways as they crashed to 4-6.

Jackson Corpuz had 12 points and 11 boards while CJ Perez had 14 points in the losing cause.

The Scores

Magnolia 109 – Sangalang 16, Barroca 14, Dela Rosa 12, Ramos 10, Jalalon 9, Brondial 9, Pascual 8, Reavis 7, Melton 6, Lee 6, Simon 5, Gamalinda 4, Herndon 3, Abundo 0, Calisaan 0.

Columbian 83 – McCarthy 19, Perez 14, Corpuz 12, Camson 9, Khobuntin 6, Faundo 5, Calvo 5, Reyes 4, Gabriel 4, Cahilig 4, Agovida 1, Escoto 0, Cabrera 0, Celda 0,.

Quarters: 22-12, 48-38, 75-57, 109-83.

– Rappler.com