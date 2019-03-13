Sidelined for more than a year, the 37-year-old forward says he's just working on his timing and power before he makes his basketball return

Published 9:21 PM, March 13, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The long wait could soon be over for Marc Pingris.

Pingris nears his PBA return for Magnolia following a one-year layoff after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury on his left knee in the Philippine Cup semifinals last year.

The 37-year-old forward just needs to ace his hop test to suit up for the Hotshots anew.

"Ginagawa naman namin 'yun everyday kasi kailangan 100% makuha ko 'yun eh. So mga nasa 85 pa lang ako," Pingris told reporters following Magnolia's 109-83 win over Columbian on Wednesday, March 13.

(We do the hop test everyday and I need to get 100% to play again. Right now, I'm at 85%.)

"Nandoon naman na 'yung galaw ko. Nakaka-jump shot naman na ako at nakaka-lateral na ako sa workout namin. It's all about timing and power."

(I can already do my usual moves. I can already take a jump shot and do lateral movements during our workouts. It's all about timing and power.)

Pingris' impending return also comes just in time for the upcoming All-Star Game, where he was named as a reserve for the North All-Stars.

It would be a fitting comeback for him since the annual festivities will be staged in his hometown Pangasinan.

"Proud tayo diyan kasi diyan tayo galing eh. Taga-Pangasinan tayo. Basta, kung ano 'yung sasabihin lang ni coach, ni boss, ni commissioner, gagawin ko 'yun. Para sa mga fans namin at siyempre sa mga kababayan ko sa Pangasinan."

(I'm proud to be from Pangasinan. Whatever coach, boss and the commissioner tell me to do, I will do it. I will do everything for our fans and my townsmen in Pangasinan.)

As he continues his recovery, Pingris has his fingers crossed that Magnolia remains in good standing for a quarterfinals berth when it meets Barangay Ginebra on Sunday, March 17, at the Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com