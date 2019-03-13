The Road Warriors snap a two-game losing streak to keep their playoff hopes alive

Published 9:36 PM, March 13, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – NLEX rebounded from a two-game skid in blowout fashion after thwarting Alaska, 91-70, in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, March 13.

Despite seeing head coach Yeng Guiao thrown out before the first half ended, the Road Warriors preserved their double-digit lead over the Aces to keep their playoff hopes alive by improving to 3-5.

JR Quiñahan buried 4 triples to finish with 14 points on top of 7 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals off the bench as NLEX enjoyed a lead as large as 28 points late in the payoff period.

Bong Galanza also finished with 14 points and 3 steals, Jansen Rio had 10 points and 6 rebounds while Poy Erram delivered 9 points and 12 rebounds in the win.

The Road Warriors led by only 5 points midway through the 2nd quarter, 36-31, before Guiao was tossed out of the playing court with 5:19 minutes left for incurring two technical fouls.

That served as a spark for NLEX as it unloaded a 14-5 blitz to head into halftime with a 50-36 advantage.

Jeron Teng continued to impress this conference by firing 23 points with 4 rebounds but his numbers failed to prevent the Aces from crashing to their second straight loss and falling to a 3-4 record.

Davon Potts was the only other Alaska player in double figures with 13.

The Scores

NLEX 91 – Quinahan 14, Galanza 14, Rios 10, Erram 9, Ighalo 9, Tiongson 8, Soyud 8, Tallo 8, Paniamogan 3, Porter 3, Baguio 3, Magat 2, Lao 0, Varilla 0.

Alaska 70 – Teng 23, Potts 13, Enciso 8, Thoss 6, Pascual 5, Baclao 4, Cruz 3, Banchero 3, Exciminiano 2, Galliguez 2, Ayaay 1, Andrada 0.

Quarters: 24-18, 50-36, 74-57, 91-70.

– Rappler.com