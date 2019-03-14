Even with the fiery mentor missing the entire second half, NLEX keeps its playoffs hopes alive

Published 9:21 AM, March 14, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Yeng Guiao was ejected for the nth time in the PBA and he did not seem to mind.

The fiery mentor headed into the locker room early as he was thrown out before the first half ended in NLEX's 91-70 drubbing of Alaska in the 2019 Philippine Cup on Wednesday, March 13.

Guiao earned two technical fouls in a span 3 seconds and he was eventually tossed out of the playing court with 5:19 minutes left in the first half.

On his way out, he even threw expletives at the referee who threw him out.

But Guiao treated the incident just like any other ejection he had.

"I'm so used to it so I don't have a reaction anymore," he told reporters after the game. "Sometimes you blow your top, sometimes you think you need to send a message to the referees."

Guiao enumerated instances the referees made wrong calls, including one when NLEX's Juami Tiongson was hit in the face by Alaska's Jake Pascual late in the first half.

Pascual was slapped with an unsportsmanlike foul, but Guiao is convinced it should have been a flagrant foul penalty 2, which merits an ejection.

"I think those things should not be taken for granted. Those things should be taken up during their deliberations. It seems like they're loosing up on the officiating, and these are the crucial stages," he said in a mix of Filipino and English.

Moving forward, the win has Guiao feeling hopeful as NLEX, which carries a 3-5 record, makes its final push for a playoff spot.

"We need this confidence boost to be able to have a chance at a win." – Rappler.com