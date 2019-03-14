The Ateneo Blue Eagles rebound with Ange Kouame back on board

Published 8:55 PM, March 14, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Cignal-Ateneo Blue Eagles made quick work of the freefalling AMA Online Education Titans, 111-81, in the 2019 PBA D-League at the Ynares Sports Arena on Thursday, March 14.

Ange Kouame announced his return in a big way, tallying 22 points, 15 rebounds and 4 blocks to lead the 3-1 Eagles.

Rising reserve BJ Andrade fired 21 markers on a 6-of-13 shooting from deep while Gilas Pilipinas prospect Thirdy Ravena added 14 points, 8 assists and 4 boards.

It was a good bounce-back win for Cignal-Ateneo, which suffered a 112-98 loss to UST last week without Kouame.

"I just feel like we were a little bit disprestecful to ourselves, to our opponents, and to the game, but more to ourselves the last time out," said Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin.

"We have to come out and do our best every game, and today, we were much better

Once again, collective efforts trumped individual skills as top pick Joshua Munzon saw 41 more points wasted in the bad loss. In AMA's last 3 losses, the former ABL star has averaged a hefty 41.7 points per game.

The Titans are now 1-3 after a promising start.

Wangs up

In the second game, the Wangs Basketball Couriers outlasted the loaded Marinerong Pilipino Skippers, 88-78.

That's mainly due to former FEU star Arvin Tolentino, who went on an absolute tear and finished with 32 points, 12 rebounds and 4 blocks with 3 triples to boot.

Locking down on defense, the Couriers forced the Skippers to miss their first 8 shots in the 4th quarter as they staged a 13-0 blitz to swing the game to a commanding 71-57 lead with 6:31 left on the clock.

Not even Felix Apreku and Jed Mendoza's heroics could stop Wangs as Tolentino punctuated the win with a tough and-one over Art Aquino to make it a 10-point affair, 80-70, with 2:32 left.

Orlan Wamar paced the Skippers with 25 points off 5 threes while Apreku registered a double-double of 14 points and 16 boards.

The defeat sent Marinero down to an even 2-2 record.

6 Tams lead

Finally, the Chadao-FEU Tamaraws rolled over The Masterpiece-Trinity University of Asia with a 106-81 beatdown to end the triple-header game day.

Six Tamaraws led the charge in double-digit scoring, headed by Joseph Nunag and Hubert Cani, who fired 16 points apiece.

Levi Dela Cruz kept it close for Trinity after a long bomb to inch within 4, 56-60, with 3:33 left in the 3rd. However, FEU got back up to 9, 73-64, after a Patrick Tchuente dunk near the end of the quarter.

A lapse of judgment marred Trinity before the final frame after they got netted 4 straight technical fouls for not reporting their substitutions to the scorers' table. Nunag capitalized and made 3 of his 4 freebies for the 76-64 lead.

The Tamaraws took care of business from there and broke the game wide open, peaking with a Cani triple at the 2:23 mark for the 29-point gap, 104-75. They are now 2-2 for the season.

Bobby Balucanag led the 0-3 Trinity with 31 points off the bench.

The Scores

First Game

Cignal-Ateneo 111 - Kouame 22, Andrade 21, Ravena 14, Navarro 14, Mi. Nieto 10, Wong 9, Ma. Nieto 6, Go 6, Credo 6, Tio 3.

AMA 81 - Munzon 41, Johnson 22, Parcero 5, Liwag 4, Rike 3, Alina 2, Garcia 2, Estibar 2, Asuncion 0, Yu 0, Gonzaga 0, Catequista 0.

Quarters: 32-14, 57-36, 85-59, 111-81.

Second Game

Wangs 88 - Tolentino 32, Tongco 11, Estrella 10, Vito 10, Inigo 10, De Mesa 4, Santos 3, Lim 3, Gerero 3, Lucas 2, Bulawan 0, Singontiko 0.

Marinerong Pilipino 78 - Wamar 25, Apreku 14, Asistio 12, Mendoza 5, Santillan 4, M. Aquino 4, Reyes 3, Bunag 3, Bonifacio 2, Montalbo 2, Victoria 2, A. Aquino 2, Aguirre 0, Gamboa 0.

Quarters: 20-23, 38-42, 58-57, 88-78.

Third Game

Chadao-FEU 106 -- Nunag 16, Cani 16, Gonzales 14, Bienes 12, Comboy 11, Tchuente 11, Celzo 8, Roman 8, Bayquin 6, Stockton 2, Dulatre 2, Jopia 0, Senining 0, Mallari 0.

The Masterpiece-TUA 81 - Balucanag 31, Vidal 16, Canete 12, Montero 7, Dela Cruz 5, Nidoy 3, Juanico 2, Alban 2, Reyes 2, Vitug 1, Tadeo 0, Ortega 0, Biteng 0.

Quarters: 21-15, 42-36, 73-64, 106-81.

– Rappler.com