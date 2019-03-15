The KaTropa remain in contention for a top 2 finish that merits a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals

Published 7:01 PM, March 15, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – TNT sustained its hot streak to remain in contention for a top 2 finish in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup following a 92-78 dismantling of Alaska at the Cuneta Astrodome on Friday, March 15.

Roger Pogoy once again showed the way with 24 points off 5 triples on top of 3 rebounds and 3 assists as TNT cruised to its fourth straight victory to improve to 6-3 and tie San Miguel at 3rd place.

A potential top 2 finish for the KaTropa will merit them a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals.

Troy Rosario chalked up 15 points and 5 rebounds, Jayson Castro had 8 points, 3 assists and 3 steals and Tony Semerad and Brian Heruela conjoined for 16 points in the win.

Although scoring just 1 point, Kelly Williams made his presence felt for TNT on the other departments by putting up 10 rebounds and 9 assists.

Ending the maiden period with a 23-15 advantage, the KaTropa never relinquished the upper hand as they stretched their lead to as large as 20 points.

Four Aces players finished in double figures but that was not enough for them to return to the winning track as they crashed to their third straight loss for a 3-5 record.

Carl Bryan Cruz had 19 points and 5 rebounds, Sonny Thoss delivered 13 points while Chris Banchero and Simon Enciso each had 12 points in the losing effort.

The Scores

TNT 92 – Pogoy 24, Rosario 15, Heruela 8, Castro 8, Semerad 8, Taha 7, Cruz 6, Reyes 6, Trollano 4, Carey 3, Washington 2, Williams 1, Miranda 0, Casino 0, Bono 0.

Alaska 78 – Cruz 19, Thoss 13, Enciso 12, Banchero 12, Teng 9, Ayaay 6, Pascual 5, Exciminiano 2, Baclao 0, Galliguez 0, Potts 0.

Quarters: 23-15, 47-38, 74-62, 92-78.

– Rappler.com