The Bolts absorb their sixth loss in 9 games after Amer's late three-pointer rims out

Published 12:51 AM, March 16, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Baser Amer could not hide his disappointment after missing a potential game-winner in Meralco's sorry 85-88 loss to Rain or Shine in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup on Friday, March 15.

With the Bolts trailing 85-87 with 6.2 seconds left, Amer stopped on the dime off an inbound and fired from long range after momentarily finding himself free from Maverick Ahanmisi's defense only to witness his shot rim out.

It remained a one-possession game as Beau Belga, who was fouled afterwards, split his freebies for the Elasto Painters with 1.6 ticks remaining.

Amer then hauled down the defensive rebound but he failed to get a shot off in time as the Bolts ran out of timeouts.

"Sayang 'yung last shot. Talagang pina-practice ko 'yun kaninang umaga, bago magsimula 'yung practice," Amer, who finished with 10 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists, told reporters after the game.

(It's a pity my last shot didn't go in. I was practicing that shot in the morning before the game and before our practice.)

What made it more frustrating is Amer made those kind of shots in Meralco's gutsy 126-123 double overtime win over NorthPort exactly a week ago.

The 26-year-old guard took over in second overtime as he drilled in back-to-back triples from the top and a floater to give the Bolts a lead enough to stave off the Batang Pier's last-ditch comeback.

But against Rain or Shine, it just was not meant to be for Amer.

"Talagang tira ko talaga 'yun eh. Kanina pagpasok sa dugout parang napaluha ako kasi tira ko talaga eh, tsaka inensayo ko sa practice," he said

(That's really my shot. I shed a tear while heading into the dugout because I knew it was my shot and I've been practicing that shot in practice.)

As the Bolts' hunt for a playoff berth got harder after they fell to a 3-6 record, Amer aches to win again.

"'Di pa naman tapos, focus kami sa next practice and sa last two games. And may mga ibang games naman na maglalaro, malay mo," he said.

(It's not yet over. We will focus on our next practice and our last two games. There are also other games that will determine the playoff race so who knows.)

Meralco faces must-win situations when it clashes with Alaska on March 20 and Barangay Ginebra on March 27. – Rappler.com