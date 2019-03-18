The NLEX guard bests Barangay Ginebra's Scottie Thompson and Phoenix's Matthew Wright, among others, for the Player of the Week award

Published 6:49 PM, March 18, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – NLEX gunner Bong Galanza is making the most of his second chance in the PBA.

Plucked out of obscurity following a forgettable two-year stint with Columbian, the 26-year-old guard has found a place in Road Warriors coach Yeng Guiao's rotation in the 2019 PBA season.

And Galanza repaid Guiao's faith as he logged in averages of 16 points, 3 rebounds and 2.5 steals in NLEX's back-to-back wins to earn the Cignal PBA Press Corps Player of the Week award for the period March 11 to 17.

The Isabela native had 14 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 steals and served as one of NLEX's catalysts in its 91-70 demolition of the injury-plagued Alaska on Wednesday, March 13.

Galanza, a former UE Red Warriors captain, continued to wax hot, this time firing 18 points off 6 triples as NLEX handed Blackwater a 122-101 beating on Sunday, March 17.

With the two straight wins, the Road Warriors made themselves relevant again in the playoff race by moving up to 7th in the team standings behind a 4-5 record.

Selected 46th overall by NorthPort in the 2015 PBA Draft, Galanza toiled for two seasons with Columbian where his presence was hardly felt.

When his contract expired, Galanza took his act to Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League and eventually helped the Batangas City Athletics win the league's inaugural championship.

NLEX took note of Galanza by signing him up starting in 2017 Governors’ Cup.

Galanza bested a solid set of Player of the Week candidates led by Barangay Ginebra's Scottie Thompson, TNT's Roger Pogoy, Rain or Shine's Javee Mocon and Ed Daquioag, and Phoenix's Matthew Wright. – Rappler.com