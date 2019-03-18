The Knights arrest a meltdown for their second win in 3 games

Published 8:17 PM, March 18, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Petron-Letran showed its character en route to an 89-64 rout of McDavid in the 2019 PBA D-League at the Paco Arena on Monday, March 18.

Jeo Ambohot led the Knights with 17 points and 8 rebounds as Jerrick Balanza had 12 points, 4 assists, and 2 steals in the win that hiked their win-loss card to 2-1.

Larry Muyang chimed in 11 markers on a perfect 4-of-4 shooting from the field on top of 6 dimes and 3 boards.

"It's a good win for a young team against a veteran team," Letran coach Bonnie Tan said. "Again, we're here to learn and to get experience in these games."

Letran lost hold of a 17-point lead it built late in the 2nd quarter as McDavid stormed back in the 3rd canto behind Dahrrell Caranguian and closed within 4, 54-58, with 1:16 to go.

But the Knights responded by opening the final frame with 10 unanswered points to restore order, 70-54, with 7:52 on the clock. They went on to lead by as many as 26 in the final seconds.

"We relaxed a bit, but we'll be learning from this kind of games," Tan said.

Caranguian was the lone double-digit scorer with 15 points for McDavid, which has now lost its third straight outing.

Later, the Virtual Reality-St. Clare Saints remained undefeated in 3 games after outlasting the Batangas-EAC Generals, 80-73.

Junjie Hallare led the way with 18 points, 15 rebounds, and 3 steals, while Irven Palencia sparked the bench mob with 15 markers.

Big man Mohamed Pare churned out 9 points with 15 boards and 2 blocks to anchor the Saints' defense.

St. Clare looked well within control after entering the 4th quarter with a 59-44 lead. However, Marvin Taywan fueled a 9-2 run to get the Generals back within a single-digit deficit, 53-61, with 6:35 left to play.

EAC did not give up the fight and got the game within 5, 71-76, after an Earvin Mendoza triple at the 1:35 mark. But the Saints held on to seal the deal with a Hallare alley-oop in the clutch, 78-71.

Taywan had a breakout performance with 18 points and 5 assists in 20 minutes on the floor. Mendoza added 16 markers and 4 boards as EAC fell to 1-3 in the Aspirants Group.

The Scores

Letran vs McDavid

Letran 89 - Ambohot 17, Balanza 12, Muyang 12, Sangalang 8, Taladua 8, Pasaol 8, Mina 6, Reyson 5, Balagasay 4, Caralipio 4, Olivario 2, Ular 2, Pambid 2.

McDavid 64 - Caranguian 15, Sorela 9, Menor 9, Diputado 8, Colina 6, Martinez 5, Escosio 4, Monte 3, Melano 3, Lozada 2.

Quarterscores: 16-12, 44-29, 60-54, 89-64.

St. Clare vs EAC

St. Clare 80 - Hallare 18, Palencia 15, Fontanilla 14, Pare 9, Ambuludto 7, Lunor 5, Rivera 3, Fuentes 3, Santos 3, Rubio 2, De Leon 1.

EAC 73 - Taywan 18, E. Mendoza 16, Dela Pena 13, Maguliano 9, Robin 5, Martin 4, Derige 2, Corilla 2, Cadua 2, Carlos 2, Estacio 0, J. Mendoza 0, Oppong 0, Boffa 0, Amogues 0.

Quarters: 18-14, 34-27, 59-44, 80-73.

– Rappler.com