The Barangay Ginebra guard breaks the PBA legend's long-standing record of most consecutive games played

Published 9:54 PM, March 18, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Alvin Patrimonio did not feel regret even after seeing LA Tenorio shatter his long-standing PBA record of most consecutive games played.

Fact is, Patrimonio believes Tenorio – who has not missed a single game since he was drafted fourth overall in 2006 – is the rightful owner of the PBA's Iron Man throne.

"I'm blessed to witness 'yung na-accomplish ni LA," Patrimonio said. "He deserved the award kasi start of his career pa lang up to now, whereas noong ako middle of my career na nagawa 'yung consecutive games."

(I'm blessed to witness what LA has accomplished. He deserved the award because he's done it since the start of his career, whereas I made the consecutive games record in the middle of my career.)

Tenorio suited up in his 597th straight game and tallied 10 points, 8 assists, and 5 rebounds to help Barangay Ginebra hack out a 97-93 overtime win over Magnolia in the 2019 Philippine Cup on Sunday, March 17.

And as fate would have it, Patrimonio was on the other side, now serving as team manager for Magnolia after spending his entire career as the face of the Purefoods franchise.

To honor the feat, the PBA held a short ceremony at halftime with Tenorio and Patrimonio saluting each other.

"Talagang saludo ako sa na-accomplish ni LA. Dapat hindi na siya Tinyente, Captain na siya dapat," said Patrimonio, who himself was called "The Captain" in a career highlighted by a 40 PBA Greatest Players selection.

(I salute LA for what he accomplished. He should not be called Lieutenant anymore, he should be called the Captain.)

"'Yung ginawa ni LA grabe. Considering point guard siya 'di ba? Ang hirap ng role na ginagawa niya to achieve that. Talagang passion and heart all in talaga."

(What LA did was overwhelming, considering he's a point guard. He's playing a hard role to achieve that. That's all passion and heart.)

Patrimonio also trusts Tenorio to keep his streak going. (READ: Rest far from Tenorio's mind even after seizing PBA Iron Man crown)

"As long as he's playing in the PBA siguro kaya na niya straight-in na 'yun. Nandoon na 'yung momentum e, and alam na niya more or less kung paano niya alagaan katawan niya."

(As long as he's playing in the PBA, I think he can keep that streak going until he retires. He also has the momentum and he knows how to take care of his body.) – Rappler.com