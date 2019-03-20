The Hotshots return to the playoff picture after limiting the Batang Pier to a franchise-low mark

Published 10:05 PM, March 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Magnolia clamped NorthPort down in the payoff period to get back on track in the playoff race following a 103-90 win in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup on Wednesday, March 20.

Trailing for much of the middle quarters, the Hotshots limited the Batang Pier to a franchise-low 8 fourth-quarter points while dropping 27 to return to the playoff picture at 7th place behind a 4-5 record.

Paul Lee was at the forefront of Magnolia's attack, finishing with 24 points, 4 assists and 3 rebounds off the bench as 5 of his teammates breached double figures.

Ian Sangalang put up 20 points and 2 blocks, Rondey Brondial added 14 points while Mark Barroca, Jio Jalalon and Justin Melton each had 11 points and conjoined for 17 rebounds, 12 assists and 8 steals in the win.

The Batang Pier entered the final frame with an 82-76 lead but that quickly vanished as the Hotshots scored 8 unanswered points – sparked and capped by triples from Lee and Melton – to gain an 85-82 advantage.

NorthPort remained within striking distance midway through the 4th, 90-93, only to witness Magnolia score 7 straight points that ended with another Melton triple.

Sean Anthony finished with 22 points, 8 rebounds and 2 steals for the Batang Pier, who have now lost their sixth straight after winning their first two outings.

Mo Tautuaa delivered a double-double of 19 points, 16 rebounds and 4 assists while Stanley Pringle had 15 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals in the loss.

The Scores

Magnolia 103 – Lee 24, Sangalang 20, Brondial 14, Jalalon 11, Barroca 11, Melton 11, Dela Rosa 5, Reavis 5, Herndon 2, Pascual 0.

Northport 90 – Anthony 22, Tautuaa 19, Pringle 15, Grey 14, Lanete 8, Guinto 4, Elorde 3, Bolick 3, Taha 2, Gabayni 0, Sollano 0.

Quarters: 33-25, 53-59, 76-82, 103-90.

– Rappler.com