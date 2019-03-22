The KaTropa have now won 5 straight games with the 32-year-old guard coming off the bench 4 times

Published 9:50 PM, March 22, 2019

ANTIPOLO CITY, Philippines – Jayson Castro preached sacrifice as he thrives on an off-the-bench role for the red-hot TNT in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup.

TNT remained in contention for the last twice-to-beat quarterfinals incentive after claiming its fifth straight win following a gripping 101-98 triumph over Columbian on Friday, March 22.

During that streak, Castro came off the bench for 4 consecutive matches.

Although he has been the KaTropa's starting point guard throughout the years, the 32-year-old doesn't seem to mind the role change.

"Lahat naman sa amin willing mag-sacrifice para sa ikagaganda ng team. 'Yun ang number one commitment namin para sa team," Castro, who finished with 20 points, 7 assists and 3 steals, said after the game.

(We're all willing to sacrifice to make the team better. That has been our number one commitment to the team.)

Castro's transformation from perennial starter to an off-the-bench cog has had its highs and lows.

Before his big outing against the Dyip, Castro averaged 5.0 points, 4.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 steals in two prior games.

While his numbers may take a dip from time to time, Castro compensates by going all out on the less glamorous end of the floor.

"Kung makikita niyo every game naman iba iba 'yung umi-score. Pero sa defense, talaga nandoon kami lahat," he said.



(You can see every game, different players score. But on defense, we all come as one.)

"'Yun 'yung pinaka-calling card namin ngayon, 'yung defense. Even sa practice, 'yun 'yung number one focus namin.

(Defense has been our calling card this conference. Even in practice, that's our number one focus.)

Boasting a 7-3 record, TNT seeks to bolster its bid for the twice-to-beat bonus as it shoots for a sixth straight victory against NorthPort at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, March 24. – Rappler.com