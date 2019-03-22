The Hotshots lock in on solo 6th place as the Elite end their horrendous campaign at the bottom of the standings

Published 9:52 PM, March 22, 2019

ANTIPOLO CITY, Philippines – Magnolia bolstered its chances of reaching the playoffs with a 97-87 win over Blackwater in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup at the Ynares Center here on Friday, March 22.

Ian Sangalang put up a double-double of 16 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists while 5 others breached twin digits as the Hotshots won their second straight to improve to solo 6th place behind a 5-5 record.

Paul Lee scattered 16 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists off the bench while Rome dela Rosa had 17 points and 4 rebounds for Magnolia, which pulled away for good midway through the payoff period.

The Elite were still within striking distance with 7 minutes left in the final frame off back-to-back Joseph Eriobu buckets, 69-74, before the Hotshots rode on a 15-5 run for their biggest lead of the game.

Rodney Brondial made his presence felt in the win with 10 points and 10 rebounds, Rafi Reavis had 11 points and 9 rebounds and Mark Barroca added 11 points, 5 assists and 2 steals.

Mac Belo and Allein Maliksi each had 16 points for Blackwater, which ended its horrendous campaign at the bottom of the standings behind a 2-9 slate.

The Scores

Magnolia 97 – Dela Rosa 17, Lee 16, Sangalang 16, Reavis 11, Barroca 11, Brondial 10, Melton 9, Jalalon 4, Ramos 3, Simon 0, Gamalinda 0, Pascual 0, Abundo 0.

Blackwater 87 – Maliksi 16, Belo 16, Dario 11, Eriobu 10, Al-Hussaini 9, Tratter 8, Banal 7, Digregorio 4, Sena 3, Desiderio 3, Sumang 0, Javier 0.

Quarters: 20-20, 49-41, 68-61, 97-87.

– Rappler.com