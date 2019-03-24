The Batang Pier stop a six-game slide to remain in the hunt for a playoff spot

Published 7:03 PM, March 24, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – NorthPort could not have ended a grueling dry spell any better with a 109-83 thrashing of TNT to keep its playoff bid alive in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, March 24.

The Batang Pier had 5 players in double figures as they stopped a six-game slide to improve to 3-6 while also denying the KaTropa a shot at the twice-to-beat playoff incentive.

By falling to 7-4, TNT has been relegated to a best-of-three quarterfinals as the loss locked in the win-once bonus and the second-place finish for Rain or Shine, which finished the elimination round with an 8-3 record.

Stanley Pringle led the way with 27 points and 9 rebounds while Robert Bolick flirted with a triple-double of 8 points, 12 rebounds and 7 assists in the win that saw NorthPort enjoy a lead as large as 31 points, 109-78.

The Batang Pier led by a mere 6 points after the maiden period before they broke the game wide open heading into halftime by burying the KaTropa in a 22-point hole, 53-31.

Sean Anthony had 14 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists off the bench, Mo Tautuaa and Paolo Taha each had 13 points and Lervin Flores chimed in 11 points and 3 rebounds for NorthPort.

Don Trollano delivered 15 points and 7 rebounds for TNT, which had its five-game winning streak halted as it enters the playoffs on a bitter note.

Jay Washington and Roger Pogoy put up 13 and 10 points, respectively, in the loss.

The Scores

NorthPort 109 - Pringle 27, Anthony 14, Tautuaa 13, Taha 13, Flores 11, Grey 9, Bolick 8, Elorde 8, Lanete 6, Guinto 0, Sollano 0.

TNT 83 – Trollano 15, Washington 13, Pogoy 10, Cruz 7, Reyes 7, Castro 7, Rosario 6, Miranda 6, Taha 5, Williams 4, Golla 2, Semerad 1, Heruela 0, Carey 0, Casino 0.

Quarters: 22-16, 53-31, 82-61, 109-83.

– Rappler.com