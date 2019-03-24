The Beermen vent their frustrations on the Aces after they were denied of a shot at the twice-to-beat quarterfinal bonus

Published 9:40 PM, March 24, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The playoff-bound San Miguel ended the elimination round on a high note with a 114-96 beating of Alaska in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, March 24.

Denied of a shot at the twice-to-beat quarterfinals bonus following their loss to Phoenix, the Beermen vented their frustrations on the Aces to improve to 7-4 and assure themselves of a top 5 finish.

Alex Cabagnot led 6 players in double figures with 31 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists as San Miguel pulled away in the final frame after a lethargic start that saw them get buried by as much as 10 points, 23-33.

The Beermen trailed 45-50 at halftime before turning their fortunes around with a 34-point 3rd quarter as they headed into the payoff period with a 79-71 advantage.

Von Pessumal and Arwind Santos rained three-pointers to give San Miguel a 92-76 lead while the returning Christian Standhardinger carried the scoring load late to complete the romp.

Standhardinger scored 14 points in the 4th quarter to end up with 23 points, Santos had 17 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 blocks while Pessumal chipped in 14 points and 3 steals.

June Mar Fajardo added 13 points, 10 rebounds and 2 blocks and Chris Ross chimed in 10 points, 14 assists, 6 rebounds and 4 steals in the win.

Chris Banchero paced the Aces – who dropped to 4-6 – with 22 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds while Carl Bryan Cruz delivered 13 points.

Sonny Thoss and Noy Baclao each had 12 points and Jeron Teng added 11 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists in the loss.

The Scores

San Miguel 114 – Cabagnot 31, Standhardinger 23, Santos 17, Pessumal 14, Fajardo 13, Ross 10, Lassiter 4, Rosser 2, Zamar 0, Mamaril 0, Tubid 0, Vigil 0, Nabong 0.

Alaska 96 – Banchero 22, Cruz 13, Thoss 12, Baclao 12, Teng 11, Potts 6, Pascual 6, Casio 4, Enciso 2, Exciminiano 2, Galliguez 2, Racal 2, Ayaay 2, Babilonia 0.

Quarters: 21-27, 45-50, 79-71, 114-96.

– Rappler.com