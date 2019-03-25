The former La Salle big man credits his chemistry with a former teammate and a former collegiate rival for his explosive performance

Published 7:05 PM, March 25, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Collegiate connections worked wonders for Marinerong Pilipino in the 2019 PBA D-League as they cruised to a 91-72 rout of CD14 Designs-Trinity University at JCSGO gym in Cubao on Monday, March 25.

Former La Salle big man Santi Santillan erupted for 29 points and 10 rebounds in the win while his former team captain Kib Montalbo chipped in 6 markers, 11 boards, 5 assists, and two steals.

Santillan's 13-point third-quarter explosion guided his side in blowing away the White Stallions from a close 37-31 halftime lead to a comfortable 64-48 lead entering the payoff period.

After his stellar double-double outing, the Cebuano standout deflected all praise to the people around him.

"Unang una si Coach Yong [Garcia], binibigyan niya ako ng kumpiyansa sa lahat ng ginagawa ko," he said.

"Sinasabi nya sakin 'Gagawin mo 'yung mga shooting mo, 'yung mga extra work mo pero gagawin ko naman 'yung extra work ko sa practice.' Doon magsisimula talaga."

(First of all, Coach Yong gave me the confidence in everything I do. He told me "Do your shooting, your extra work and I'll also do my extra work in practice." That's where it all starts.)

Santillan also credited his chemistry with Montalbo and his former Ateneo rival Anton Asistio as a key ingredient to his performance.

"Siyempre laking tulong na nakilala ko sila outside basketball," he said. "Nag-uusap kami parati para 'yung goal namin para sa isa't isa, makukuha namin."

(Of course, it's a huge help that I know them outside basketball. We always keep in touch so that we achieve our goals that we set for one another.)

Orlan Wamar chipped in 10 points on a 3-of-5 shooting from beyond the arc, as Asistio had 9 markers and 3 assists for Marinero.

Marinerong Pilipino hiked its record to 3-2 in the Foundation Group as the rebranded CD14 Designs-Trinity stayed at the cellar at 0-4.

AJ Vitug paced the White Stallions with 18 points and 3 rebounds while Chris De Chavez got 15 points, 8 boards and 4 dimes in his debut.

In the second game, the Che'lu Revellers stayed hot with a 109-99 denial of McDavid.

Rey Suerte led the Revellers with 26 points, but more importantly, scored 6 of his team's last 8 points to hold off the opposition in the clutch.

McDavid rallied bac and got to within 8, 93-101, before Suerte went back to his specialty, scoring in bunches to lead the Revellers to their first winning streak of the season and improve to 3-1 in the Aspirants Group.

Chris Dumapig recorded a double-double of 15 points and 13 rebounds off the bench for Che'lu as Jessie Collado and Robbie Manalang scored 13 points each.

Jerwin Gaco carried McDavid, which fell to 0-4, with 20 points and 8 rebounds while Jason Melano also fired 20.

The Scores

Marinerong Pilipino vs Trinity

Marinerong Pilipino 91 – Santillan 29, Wamar 10, Asistio 9, Victoria 7, Montalbo 6, Reyes 6, Gamboa 6, A. Aquino 6, Mendoza 6, M. Aquino 3, Bonifacio 2, Garcia 2, Bunag 0, Aguirre 0.

CD14 Designs-Trinity 72 –Vitug 18, De Chavez 15, Inigo 11, Canete 9, Dela Cruz 9, Juanico 4, McAloney 3, Nidoy 2, Balucanag 1, Montero 0, Reyes 0, Ingel 0.

Quarters: 23-13, 38-31, 64-48, 91-72.

Che'lu vs McDavid

Che’lu 109 – Suerte 26, Dumapig 15, Collado 13, R. Manalang 13, Manganti 11, Bautista 10, Siruma 5, Taganas 4, P. Manalang 4, Gabo 4, Bringas 3, Ng 1.

McDavid 99 – Gaco 20, Melano 20, Martinez 17, Diputado 12, Escosio 11, Sorela 8, Caranguian 5, Villanueva 2, Monte 2, Lozada 0, Canada 0, Cruz 0, Pena 0.

Quarters: 40-21, 69-49, 96-77, 109-99.

– Rappler.com