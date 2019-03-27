Stanley Pringle says instead of blaming each other following a six-game losing streak, the Batang Pier stuck together as a team

Published 11:15 PM, March 27, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – It's easy to point fingers when team losses pile up, but NorthPort did exactly the opposite of that.

After a dreadful six-game losing streak, the Batang Pier got back in the playoff picture as they booked back-to-back wins following a 94-84 romp of Alaska in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup on Wednesday, March 27.

"Whenever you lose, it's just like one of the things you learn as a kid, you got to bounce back. You get knocked down, you got to get up and keep fighting," said Stanley Pringle of NorthPort's resurgence.

"That's what we did as a team, we stuck together, we got closer, nobody's pointing fingers, nobody's blaming each other. We just stick together as a team and we picked each other up, and as you can see, it's finally showing."

The Batang Pier actually had a solid start to the conference as they won their first two games only to gradually crash out of the playoff hunt no thanks to the skid that lasted for more than two months.

But NorthPort found its way to relevancy as it raised its record to 4-7 for 7th place in the team standings.

In fact, even if the Batang Pier drop their final game against Barangay Ginebra, they will still have a chance to avoid an early vacation since they're already assured of a playoff for the last quarterfinals berth.

And for Pringle, NorthPort is peaking just in time for the crucial push.

"We could have peaked a little earlier before the 6 games, but things happen. It's good timing right now, right before the playoffs."

To avoid complication and secure a quarterfinals spot, the Batang Pier need to topple the Gin Kings when they meet at the Araneta Coliseum next Wednesday, April 3. – Rappler.com