Seldom-used Raymond Aguilar tries to make the most out of his playing time only to find himself the subject of Tim Cone's ire

Published 12:03 AM, March 28, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Tim Cone has made it known he is not a fan of garbage-time baskets, so he could not help but be mad at his own player for making one.

Cone was left fuming as Raymond Aguilar buried a layup with the verdict already settled in Barangay Ginebra's 86-76 win over Meralco in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup on Wednesday, March 27.

The Gin Kings led 84-73 with under 30 seconds remaining before Aguilar waved at teammate Aljon Mariano for the ball and sank the easy deuce.

"I'm furious at Raymond for taking that last shot. I am absolutely steaming," an annoyed Cone said in the post-game presser.

"I make a big deal about that, about not doing that to us and I have a guy that goes out there and does it. I am just steaming mad. I'm sorry."

It was Aguilar's only shot attempt in 42 seconds of action as Ginebra cruised to its fourth straight win to secure the No. 3 seeding heading into the quarterfinals.

When asked about his side by reporters, Aguilar begged off.

"No comment," he said.

Cone then apologized to Meralco head coach Norman Black, who quickly downplayed the incident.

"I have no reaction to that. I'm sure coach Tim was upset about it but I don't take those things personal," Black said. "I'm a little bit different than coach Tim, I don't really take it personal."

Ginebra seeks to enter the playoffs on a winning note when it tangles with NorthPort at the Araneta Coliseum next Wednesday, April 3. – Rappler.com