It won't be a walk in the park for the Rain or Shine gunner as the league's best outside snipers vie to dethrone him

Published 7:32 PM, March 28, 2019

CALASIAO, Philippines – James Yap will face fierce competition as he looks to defend his crown in the Three-Point Shootout of the 2019 PBA All-Star Weekend at the Calasiao Sports Complex here on Friday, March 29.

The Rain or Shine gunner showed he still possesses the deadly shooting he has been known for throughout the years after catching fire for 24 points in the final round last year to rule the event for the second time.

But it will not be a walk in the park for Yap with the PBA's best outside snipers vying to dethrone him.

Those heavily favored to give Yap a run for his own money are San Miguel's Marcio Lassiter, TNT's Roger Pogoy, Phoenix's Matthew Wright and Blackwater's Mike Digregorio.

Magnolia's PJ Simon, Alaska's Simon Enciso, NLEX's Philip Paniamogan, NorthPort's Robert Bolick, Columbian's Rashawn McCarthy, Meralco's Baser Amer and Barangay Ginebra's Kevin Ferrer also look to make a splash.

Also eyeing to retain their titles are Phoenix's Rey Guevarra and Rain or Shine's Beau Belga, who reigned supreme in the Slam Dunk Contest and Obstacle Challenge last year.

The high-flying Guevarra will try to soar to a record-tying fifth title against Blackwater's Renz Palma, Meralco's Chris Newsome and NorthPort's Lervin Flores.

Belga, meanwhile, will be challenged by reigning five-time league MVP and San Miguel's June Mar Fajardo, NLEX's Poy Erram, NorthPort's Mo Tautuaa, Magnolia's Kyle Pascual and Ginebra's Prince Caperal.

Columbian's Russel Escoto, Blackwater's Reymar Jose, TNT's Yousef Taha, Phoenix's Justin Chua, Meralco's Brian Faundo and Alaska's Noy Baclao will also contend for Belga's title.

The skills events will then be followed by a clash pitting the mixed team of Rookies and Sophomores against the Juniors. – Rappler.com