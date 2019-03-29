The Rain or Shine forward bests TNT's Yousef Taha and Columbian's Russel Escoto

Published 5:38 PM, March 29, 2019

CALASIAO, Philippines – Not even a slip could prevent Beau Belga from defending his Obstacle Challenge throne in the 2019 PBA All-Star Weekend.

The Rain or Shine forward clinched his second Obstalce Challenge title after besting TNT's Yousef Taha and Columbian's Russel Escoto in the final round at the Calasiao Sports Complex here on Friday, March 29.

Belga clocked in 21.0 seconds while Faundo almost seized the crown with a time of 21.3 seconds. Faundo came in at 3rd with 26.3 seconds.

It almost did not end up as triumph for Belga after he literally stumbled and fell in the second round against Meralco's Brian Faundo.

But the burly big man immediately stood up and finished the course faster than Faundo to reach the finals.

Also competing in the event were San Miguel's June Mar Fajardo, Alaska's Noy Baclao, NLEX's Marion Magat, Phoenix's Justin Chua, Blackwater's Reymar Jose, NorthPort's Mo Tautuaa, Ginebra's Prince Caperal and Magnolia's Kyle Pascual. – Rappler.com