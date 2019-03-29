The Magnolia guard wins his first Three-Point Shootout crown after beating NorthPort's Robert Bolick and NLEX's Philip Paniamogan in the finals

Published 6:35 PM, March 29, 2019

CALASIAO, Pangasinan – Peter June Simon dethroned former backcourt partner James Yap in the Three-Point Shootout of the 2019 PBA All-Star Weekend at the Calasiao Sports Complex here on Friday, March 29.

The Magnolia guard scored 17 points in the championship round to seize his first Three-Point Shootout crown as the two-time titlist Yap failed to reach the final after scoring 12 points in the elimination round.

NorthPort's Robert Bolick almost captured the title but missed the last shot – a money ball – to settle for 16 points and 2nd place while NLEX's Philip Paniamogan landed at 3rd with 14 points.

Paniamogan actually led the pack in the first round after scorching hot for 21 points only to fizzle out in the finals.

Simon and Bolick, meanwhile, finished the first round with 20 and 19 points, respectively, to complete the finals cast.

San Miguel's Marcio Lassiter and TNT's Roger Pogoy, who were heavily favored to win the event, struggled and ended up with 7 and 11 points, respectively.

Also competing in the event were Blackwater's Mike Digregorio (15 points), Phoenix's Matthew Wright (15), Columbian's Rashawn McCarthy (15), Meralco's Baser Amer (14), Alaska's Simon Enciso (11) and Ginebra's Kevin Ferrer (11). – Rappler.com