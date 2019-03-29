The high-flying Phoenix forward ties KG Canaleta for most Slam Dunk titles in PBA history

Published 7:26 PM, March 29, 2019

CALASIAO, Pangasinan – Rey Guevarra claimed a piece of PBA history after clinching a record-tying fifth Slam Dunk crown in the 2019 All-Star Weekend at the Calasiao Sports Complex on Friday, March 29.

The high-flying Phoenix forward dominated the competition with a combined 100 points to equal Meralco's KG Canaleta for most Slam Dunk titles.

Scoring a combined 95 points in the elimination round, Guevarra upped the ante in the finals against Blackwater's Renz Palma and Columbian's CJ Perez.

Guevarra pulled off a windmill flush off the bounce to earn a perfect 50 on his first dunk before sealing the deal with a tomahawk slam as his Phoenix teammates cleared the way for him and jumped in unison.

Guevarra also received a 50 on his first dunk in the finals. He finished with a perfect 100 to capture the Slam Dunk crown. #PBAAllStar2019 | @dioquinodelfin pic.twitter.com/9WjBS7f461 — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) March 29, 2019

Palma recorded a 50 with a dunk over 6 Blackwater teammates on his first attempt but failed to get a shot off on the second as time ran out. He finished with a combined 85 points to settle for 2nd place for the second straight year.

Perez, meanwhile, was immediately eliminated after putting up 42 points on his first dunk.

NorthPort's Lervin Flores saw action in the contest for the second straight year but bowed out in the elimination round with a combined 69 points as Palma and Perez joined Guevarra in the finals tied with 86 points. – Rappler.com