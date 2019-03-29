Day 1 of the PBA All-Star Weekend ends in hysterics as the Pangasinense rookie delivers the game-winning putback

Published 9:14 PM, March 29, 2019

CALASIAO, Philippines – Javee Mocon impressed before his townsmen with the game-winning basket in the Rookie-Sophomore All-Stars' 141-140 escape over the Junior All-Stars at the Calasiao Sports Complex here on Friday, March 29.

Day 1 of the 2019 PBA All-Star Weekend ended in hysterics as the Pangasinense rookie beat the buzzer with a putback off a CJ Perez miss to give the Rookie-Sophomore All-Stars the victory over the more experienced Junior All-Stars.

While Mocon delivered the win, it was Perez who was adjudged Most Valuable Player as he scored 14 of his 32 points in the final frame in the come-from-behind triumph. – Rappler.com