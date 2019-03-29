The top draftee helps raise 8 wheelchairs for the Alagang PBA Foundation for his impressive effort in the Rookies-Sophomores' win over the Juniors

Published 12:27 AM, March 30, 2019

CALASIAO, Pangasinan – Aside from showcasing his wares in his first PBA All-Star Weekend, top rookie CJ Perez had his mind set on a greater cause.

Perez helped raise 8 wheelchairs for the Alagang PBA Foundation after firing 32 points in the Rookie-Sophomore All-Stars' 141-140 win over the Junior All-Stars on Friday, March 29.

Event organizers Double V Productions pledged a wheelchair to the Alagang PBA Foundation for every three-pointer and dunk, and the 2018 first overall pick seized the opportunity to give back to the community.

Perez drilled in 6 triples – with 4 coming in the payoff period – and slammed home two dunks to contribute 8 wheelchairs.

A total of 44 wheelchairs will be given thanks to the 34 three-pointers and 10 dunks both teams made.

"Lahat ng tira ko, 'yung mga dunks ko, siyempre para doon sa wheelchair na maibibigay sa PBA," he told reporters after the game.



(All of my shots and my dunks, those were all dedicated to the wheelchairs that will be donated to the PBA.)

"Thirty two points ako. Doing the right thing all the time. 'Yung mga shooting, siguro sinuwerte lang ako," added Perez, who won the game's MVP honors.



(I had 32 points because I just did the right thing all the time. Regarding my shooting, I guess I was just lucky.)

Perez – who hails from Bautista, Pangasinan – was also pumped up to deliver in front of his townsmen and family cheering for him.

"Na-inspire lang ako maglaro kasi nga nandito ako sa hometown ko. Gusto ko ipakita doon sa mga [kababayan] ko, ma-inspire ko sila," said Perez.



(I was inspired to play because I'm here in my hometown. I want to show up for my townsmen, I want to inspire them.) – Rappler.com