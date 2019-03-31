With the 6-foot-9 big man in the fold, the South All-Stars boast an imposing frontcourt that also features June Mar Fajardo, Greg Slaughter and Poy Erram

Published 3:59 PM, March 31, 2019

CALASIAO, Philippines – Just like old times, Asi Taulava seeks to put on a show as he is set to see action in a record 17th PBA All-Star Game.

Taulava – the oldest player in the league at 46 – was made as replacement for the injured Joe Devance and will reinforce the South All-Stars against the North All-Stars at the Calasiao Sports Complex here on Sunday, March 31.

"I was hoping this is the All-Star for like the handicap, you know, senior citizen with wheelchairs," Taulava told reporters with a hearty laugh. "But in all seriousness, this is fun, this is for the fans."

"I guess fans wanted me here and the PBA office and I'm honored to be here and ready to put on a show even though I'm 46 years old."

With the 6-foot-9 Taulava in the fold, the South All-Stars boast an imposing frontcourt.

He will be joined by the 6-foot-10 June Mar Fajardo, the 7-foot Greg Slaughter and the 6-foot-8 Poy Erram as the South All-Stars look to bank on their height to break a four-game skid to the North All-Stars.

"Every year seems like a surprise. This year, I thought I was going to be exempted because of the age," Taulava said.

Also suiting up for the South All-Stars are James Yap, Scottie Thompson, Mark Barroca, Roger Pogoy, Chris Ross, Baser Amer, Terrence Romeo, PJ Simon, Jio Jalalon and Mac Belo.

PBA legends Alvin Patrimonio and Jerry Codiñera will also play for the South All-Stars to commemorate the 30th edition of the All-Star Game. – Rappler.com