The high-flying forward connects on a number of alley-oops and even jumps over June Mar Fajardo twice for back-to-back slams

Published 9:35 PM, March 31, 2019

CALASIAO, Pangasinan – Japeth Aguilar put on a dunk show of his own as the North All-Stars cruised past the South All-Stars, 185-170, in the 2019 PBA All-Star Game here on Sunday, March 31.

The high-flying forward notched 32 points – with 18 coming in the maiden period alone – behind a barrage of show-stopping jams as North buried South early and never looked back.

Showing off his bounce that had the jampacked crowd at the Calasiao Sports Complex on their feet, Aguilar connected on a number of alley-oops and even jumped over the 6-foot-10 June Mar Fajardo twice for back-to-back dunks.

Japeth Aguilar jumps over the 6-foot-10 June Mar Fajardo in one of the best plays of the #PBAAllStar2019 game. | @dioquinodelfin pic.twitter.com/nEJdneuw2M — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) March 31, 2019

Aguilar was named co-Most Valuable Player with Arwind Santos, who delivered 34 points, 17 rebounds and 6 assists.

Although already 37, Santos proved he still has plenty of gas left in his tank as he pulled off his patented Spider-man dunk on multiple occasions and knocked down 4 triples.

LA Tenorio also starred for North with a triple-double of 11 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds while Paul Lee caught fire for an All-Star Game record 9 three-pointers to finish with 27 points on top of 5 rebounds and 4 steals.

Alex Cabagnot put up 18 points and 8 rebounds, Calvin Abueva had 11 points, 10 rebounds and 6 assists while Marcio Lassiter and Troy Rosario delivered 12 and 10 points, respectively, in the win.

North enjoyed a lead as big as 27 points and entered halftime up 89-75 before South managed to narrow the gap to as close as to 2 points, 90-92, off a Mark Barroca triple early in the 3rd period.

However, a back-to-back Troy Rosario jumper and triple restored order for North and South never threatened of a comeback again.

PJ Simon paced South with 34 points of a 15-of-25 clip while June Mar Fajardo added 26 points and 13 rebounds.

More than treating the fans with their long bombs and thunderous jams, the players helped raise 82 wheelchairs for the Alagang PBA Foundation in coordination with event organizers Double V Production.

Double V Production vowed to give Alagang PBA a wheelchair for every three-pointer and dunk, and the All-Stars did not disappoint as they combined for 45 triples and 37 slams.

A total of 126 wheelchairs will be given following the 34 three-pointers and 10 dunks made in the Rookies-Sophomores' win over the Juniors on Friday, March 29.

The Scores

North All-Stars 185 – Santos 34, Aguilar 32, Lee 27, Cabagnot 18, Lassiter 12, Tenorio 11, Abueva 11, Rosario 10, Pringle 9, Banchero 7, Norwood 5, Paras 4, Perkins 3, Magsanoc 2, Castro 0, Caguioa 0.

South 170 – Simon 34, Fajardo 26, Romeo 19, Barroca 18, Jalalon 15, Erram 14, Pogoy 12, Ross 10, Slaughter 8, Belo 6, Patrimonio 4, Amer 2, Yap 2, Thompson 0, Codinera 0, Taulava 0.

Quarterscores: 51-25, 89-75, 137-122, 185-170– Rappler.com