The North All-Stars jive to hit songs Switch it Up and Buwan

Published 11:43 PM, March 31, 2019

CALASIAO, Philippines – The North All-Stars had a double celebration on Sunday, March 31, as they defeated the South All-Stars not just in the 2019 PBA All-Star Game but also in the much-awaited dance-off.

Led by Calvin Abueva and Marc Pingris, North drew cheers from the jampacked crowd at the Calasiao Sports Complex as it danced to Lavaado's Switch it Up and JK Labajo's Buwan.

But the moment of the North All-Star's five-minute performance? Their own version of Dante Gulapa's viral Eagle Dance.

Forced to sit out the All-Star Game due to an injury, Pingris compensated for his absence as he starred in the Eagle Dance.

South also put on a show as it jived to ALLMO$T's Dalaga, Ciara's Level Up, EXO's Love Shot and Alex Gonzaga's Chambe with Scottie Thompson, Jio Jalalon and June Mar Fajardo leading the way in the two-minute presentation.

The South All-Stars also performed the Eagle Dance, but in the end, the North All-Stars still prevailed to bag the P100,000 cash prize. – Rappler.com