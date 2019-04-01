The high-flying forward puts on an aerial show, doing it all from alley-oops, windwill slams, putback jams and reverse flushes

Published 9:21 PM, April 01, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Japeth Aguilar was in full flight mode in the 2019 PBA All-Star Game as he powered the North All-Stars to a 185-170 win over the South All-Stars on Sunday, March 31.

Putting on an aerial show for the fans who trooped the Calasiao Sports Complex in Pangasinan, the high-flying forward did it all, from alley-oops, windwill slams, putback jams and reverse flushes.

One memorable dunk was simply a cut above the rest as Aguilar jumped over the 6-foot-10 June Mar Fajardo.

Aguilar failed in his first attempt before answering the fans' chants of "Isa pa! Isa pa!" by converting the dunk over Fajado.

Japeth Aguilar jumps over the 6-foot-10 June Mar Fajardo in one of the best plays of the #PBAAllStar2019 game. | @dioquinodelfin pic.twitter.com/nEJdneuw2M — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) March 31, 2019

Although playing for opposing teams, the good friends and longtime Gilas Pilipinas teammates managed to plan the highlight dunk.

"Talagang nag-team up kami doon. Noong halftime habang nanonood kami ng 3-on-3, nag-usap kami," Aguilar said. "June mar, thank you."

(We really teamed up on that one. When we were watching the 3-on-3 game, we talked about it. Thank you, June Mar.)

Aguilar finished with 32 points and was adjudged co-MVP with Arwind Santos, who also entertained the fans with his famed Spider-Man dunk. (READ: Arwind escapes fine despite Spider-Man dunk in PBA All-Star Game) – Rappler.com