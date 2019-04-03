Aris Dimaunahan takes over as interim coach for the Elite

Published 5:05 PM, April 03, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Bong Ramos will not be returning as head coach for Blackwater.

Ramos has resigned from his post after 3 PBA conferences as Aris Dimaunahan takes over as interim coach for the Elite, team governor Silliman Sy said.

"Yes, he resigned na," Sy said through a Facebook exchange.

After replacing Leo Isaac in the middle of the 2018 Commissioner's Cup, Ramos turned Blackwater into a playoff team in the 2018 Governors' Cup with a 7-4 record.

But the Elite took multiple blows with trades of key players Poy Erram, Paul Zamar and John Pinto, and it reflected in their performance in the 2019 Philippine Cup as they crashed to the bottom of the standings with a 2-9 card.

Blackwater has more than a month to prepare before the 2019 Commissioner's Cup kicks off in May. – Rappler.com