The Hotshots head into a blockbuster showdown early against the Gin Kings in the quarterfinal round

Published 6:49 PM, April 03, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – After a slow start to the season, the Magnolia Hotshots finished the PBA regular season strong after a 102-74 rout of the NLEX Road Warriors in the Philippine Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, April 3.

Paul Lee led the way with 26 points and 5 rebounds as sixth-seed Magnolia arranged a Manila Clasico quarterfinals series against No. 3 Ginebra.

Aldrech Ramos and Mark Barroca backstopped Lee’s eruption, tallying 15 and 14 markers, respectively. Jio Jalalon added 8 points, 5 assists, 4 boards and 3 steals for his usual all-around line.

“We achieved our goal that is to get the No. 6 spot,” said Magnolia head coach Chito Victolero. “Our defense is a big factor because our goal is to limit NLEX to under 90 points and match their efforts.”

“Happy and proud ako sa ginawa ng players ko. Though mahaba break namin, hindi nawala yung rhythm nila,” he continued.

(I’m happy and proud with what my players did. Though we had a long break, they didn’t lose their rhythm.)

The Hotshots steadily outgunned the Road Warriors from the get-go, transforming a 20-16 first-quarter lead to a 46-30 advantage by halftime. With his feared long-range bombs, Lee spearheaded their 15-3 run to end the 2nd frame.

Magnolia broke the game wide open from that point, leading as high as 31 points off a PJ Simon jumper at the 6:14 mark of the 4th.

With the Hotshots now tucked away in the quarters, the Alaska Aces remain alive in the playoff hunt while NLEX hopes for a best-case scenario at 7th if ever Ginebra wins against Northport in the second game of the evening.

However, if the red-hot Batang Pier score an upset against the Gin Kings, NLEX will be left to face Alaska in a playoff for the 8th and final postseason spot.

Bong Galanza mustered 10 points, all coming in the 3rd quarter, to lead NLEX in scoring. Kenneth Ighalo added 9 markers while JR Quiñahan chipped in 8 points, 6 rebounds and 2 blocks.

The Scores

Magnolia 102 – Lee 26, Ramos 15, Barroca 14, Sangalang 10, Jalalon 8, Herndon 6, Melton 5, Simon 5, Brondial 2, Reavis 2, Gamalinda 2, Dela Rosa 2, Pascual 2, Abundo 0, Calisaan 0.

NLEX 74 – Galanza 10, Ighalo 9, Tallo 8, Quinahan 8, Erram 7, Rios 6, Paniamogan 6, Varilla 6, Magat 6, Soyud 4, Baguio 2, Lao 2, Taulava 0, Tiongson 0, Paredes 0.

Quarters: 20-16, 46-30, 77-54, 102-74.

– Rappler.com