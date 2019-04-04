Even minus Thirdy Ravena, the Blue Eagles roll past the Knights for their fourth win in 5 outings

Published 7:54 PM, April 04, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Cignal-Ateneo kept its foot on the gas in the 2019 PBA D-League, drubbing Petron-Letran, 83-64, at the Ynares Sports Arena on Thursday, April 4.

BJ Andrade led the way with 13 points for Ateneo, who missed the services of two-time UAAP Finals MVP Thirdy Ravena and 3 other Blue Eagles.

Ravena’s absence was hardly felt, however, as Andrade erupted for 10 of his 13 markers in the 3rd frame that broke the game wide open for the reigning UAAP champions.

Ateneo then cruised to the finish line, netting a 20-point lead in the 4th, 82-62, off a late free throw by Ange Kouame.

Kouame ended up with an easy 10-point, 11-rebound double-double in 17 minutes on the floor while Mike Nieto chipped in 12 markers.

"Our discipline wasn't good in the first half and that's not the right recipe to play successful basketball," said Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin as his side improved to solo 3rd place at 4-1 in the Aspirants Group.

"But we sorted some things out, BJ, Mike, and Matt hit some shots out and that got us in the right track. We did what we have to do."

Jerrick Balanza paced Letran with 16 points, but needed 18 shots to get there.

Reliable reinforcement Alvin Pasaol added 15 markers and 8 boards while lanky forward Jeo Ambohot had 10 points and 6 rebounds in the loss.

Young guns

Not to be outdone, NCAA champions Metropac-San Beda also flashed fine form in their 67-55 win over Diliman College-Gerry’s Grill.

Clint Doliguez erupted for 21 points off the bench on a 5-of-6 clip from downtown while James Canlas paced the starting unit with 15 markers, 8 rebounds and 5 assists.

Despite the exit of team superstars Robert Bolick and Javee Mocon, San Beda’s rebuild is still going strong under multi-time champion coach Boyet Fernandez.

"Ngayon, medyo naglalaro kami as a team," he said. "Ang sinasabi ko lang sa kanila, wala na tayong nung dalawang leader natin, wag na nating asahan sila. Kailangan silang mag-step up."

(We are now slowly playing as a team. I always tell them, we don’t have our two leaders anymore so we musn’t rely on them. They have to step up.)

The young guns indeed stepped up as Canlas and incoming sophomore guard Evan Nelle halted Diliman’s late fourth-quarter rally with consecutive clutch baskets.

Nelle finished with 13 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists in the win.

Beninise center Kevin Gandjeto paced Diliman with 13 points and 8 boards.

And in the first game of the day, Go for Gold-CSB manhandled Batangas-EAC, 102-87.

Justin Gutang delivered an all-around performance, finishing with 20 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists.

Fil-Am guard Roosevelt Adams chipped in an 18-point, 11-board double-double in his return from injury while captain Yankie Haruna added 13 markers in the win.

Allan Martin led EAC with 17 points off the bench while lead guard Marvin Taywan flirted with a triple-double of 7 points, 7 rebounds and 11 assists.

The Scores

First Game:

Go for Gold-CSB 102 – Gutang 20, Adams 18, Haruna 13, Pangalangan 13, Carlos 10, Nayve 10, Naboa 9, Leutcheu 6, Dixon 2, Pasturan 1, Young 0, Pili 0, Lim 0, Velasco 0, Belgica 0.

Batangas-EAC 87 – Martin 17, Derige 13, Fuentes 9, De Joya 8, Dela Pena 7, De Guzman 7, Taywan 7, Corilla 5, Carlos 4, Mendoza 4, Cruz 2, Robin 2, Boffa 1, Amogues 1, Neri 0.

Quarters: 28-13, 41-47, 74-75, 102-87.

Second Game:

Cignal-Ateneo 83 – Andrade 13, Mi. Nieto 12, Daves 10, Kouame 10, Go 9, Ma. Nieto 9, Verano 8, Belangel 8, Credo 4, Tio 0, Berjay 0.

Petron-Letran 64 – Balanza 16, Pasaol 15, Ambohot 10, Taladua 6, Sangalang 5, Ular 4, Pambid 4, Muyang 2, Olivario 2, Reyson 0, Yu 0, Balagasay 0, Mina 0, Caralipio 0.

Quarters: 21-13, 35-36, 63-54, 83-64.

Third Game:

Metropac-San Beda 67 – Doliguez 21, Canlas 15, Nelle 13, Tankoua 9, Obenza 3, Oftana 2, Bahio 2, Visser 2, Etrata 0, Abuda 0, Carino 0.

Diliman-Gerry’s 55 - Gandjeto 13, Balagtas 12, Cabanag 10, Darang 7, Brutas 5, Mahari 3, Bauzon 2, Bonsubre 2, Torrado 1, Enriquez 0, Brill 0, Melendez 0.

Quarters: 20-15, 33-25, 48-39, 67-55.

– Rappler.com