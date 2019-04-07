Ed Daquioag and Rey Nambatac step up as Rain or Shine advances to the semifinal round

Published 6:59 PM, April 07, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Rain or Shine got solid contribution from its bench as the Elasto Painters dispatched the NorthPort Batang Pier, 91-86, to clinch a semifinal berth in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday, April 7.

Ed Daquioag drained a game-high 15 markers and Rey Nambatac fired 14 to lead the impressive outing of Rain or Shine’s support crew in the quarterfinal duel.

“Before the game started, I told the players that the only thing I’m worried about is the 1st quarter because we haven’t played for at least 3 weeks,” said Rain or Shine head coach Caloy Garcia of his squad, which held a twice-to-beat edge as the No. 2 seed.



“I just told the players any given time, you just have to step up. They were guarding James [Yap] the whole game, so the good thing is the others stepped up.”

NorthPort guard Garvo Lanete erupted for 20 markers off the bench, but the Batang Pier clearly missed the contributions of team star Sean Anthony, who sat out the game due to an untimely groin injury.

NorthPort – which advanced to the quarterfinals by riding on a playoff-clinching three-game winning streak – weathered Rain or Shine’s strong 2nd quarter and moved within striking distance late in the 3rd, 59-62, after an and-one post move by Mo Tautuaa.

However, the Elasto Painters answered with an 11-0 run, ending with a crafty stepback three by Nambatac for the 14-point lead, 73-59.

Rain or Shine then kept that distance deep into the 4th, peaking with a Javee Mocon jumper at the 4:13 mark for the 89-74 lead.

NorthPort squeezed out a desperate 8-0 run on the heels of Jonathan Grey and Paolo Taha, but it was too little, too late as Rain or Shine held on for the win.

Tautuaa led NorthPort’s last stand with 24 points and 7 rebounds on a 10-of-17 clip.

The Scores

Rain or Shine 91 – Daquioag 15, Nambatac 14, Belga 13, Ponferada 8, Norwood 8, Mocon 8, Yap 7, Ahanmisi 5, Torres 5, Borboran 4, Rosales 4, Maiquez 0, Onwubere 0, Alejandro 0.

NorthPort 85 – Tautuaa 24, Lanete 20, Grey 11, Pringle 9, Taha 7, Bolick 5, Guinto 4, Flores 0, Gabayni 0, Sollano 0.

Quarters: 14-17, 43-33, 73-62, 91-85.

– Rappler.com