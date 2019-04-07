Jason Perkins erupts for a career-high 31 points as No. 1 Phoenix routs Alaska to clinch its first playoff win

Published 9:34 PM, April 07, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Phoenix Fuel Masters wrote their names on the right side of history after booting out the Alaska Aces, 91-76, in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinals at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday, April 7.

Jason Perkins erupted for a career-high 31 points on an 11-of-15 shooting as Phoenix clinched its first ever semifinals berth in franchise history, breaking a six-playoff game losing streak.

Calvin Abueva chipped in a 12-point, 11-rebound double-double with 5 assists off the bench as he watched his old team bow out of contention.

“We just got the semifinals and we’re waiting for the Talk 'N Text and San Miguel teams, both heavyweights,” said Phoenix coach Louie Alas post-game.

“But I’m not complaining. We’re in the semis, first in history, then first win of Phoenix in the playoffs in 3 years. So we’re more than happy.”

Perkins dropped 8 straight points in a 10-0 run as Phoenix turned a 30-all deadlock to a 40-30 gap with 2:53 left to play in the 2nd quarter.

Things only got worse for the Aces in the 3rd as they absorbed an 11-0 quarter-ending run to go down 23, 49-72, after 3.

The Fuel Masters then kept their foot on the gas and peaked their beatdown at 28 points, 89-61, off a pair of Perkins free throws with 3:53 left in regulation.

Veteran guard JV Casio paced Alaska in the sorry loss with 19 points off the bench while Simon Enciso chipped in 15 markers.

The Scores

Phoenix 91 – Perkins 31, Wright 14, Abueva 12, Jazul 6, Mendoza 6, Chua 6, Revilla 6, Kramer 5, Mallari 2, Marcelo 3, Intal 0, Guevarra 0, Gamboa 0, Napoles 0, Dennison 0.

Alaska 76 – Casio 19, Enciso 15, Teng 12, Banchero 6, Galliguez 6, Cruz 4, Baclao 4, Ayaay 3, Pascual 2, Thoss 2, Exciminiano 2, Racal 1, Babilonia 0.

Quarters: 18-15, 47-35, 72-49, 91-76.

– Rappler.com