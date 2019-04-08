The PBA is giving fans a treat in celebration of the league's 44th year

Published 5:27 PM, April 08, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The PBA, in cooperation with the Araneta Coliseum, will be giving away free tickets on Wednesday, April 10, in celebration of its 44th anniversary.

Four lower box tickets will be given on a first come, first served basis to 4 fans born exactly on the inaugural day of the league – April 9, 1975.

Free tickets will also be given to the first 44 lucky fans who were born in the year 1975, given that they provide a valid government ID to prove their date of birth.

Dahil birthday ng inyong PBA... may handog pa kami sa April 10 #PBALabanKungLaban pic.twitter.com/2VDygDOt1z — PBA (@pbaconnect) April 8, 2019

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial has also reserved 444 seats at the Upper B section of the Araneta Coliseum which will likewise be given away on a first come, first served basis. – Rappler.com